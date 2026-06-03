Instagram and Facebook Reels could soon get a new way to watch episodic content

Meta is testing a new feature called “Series” for Reels on Instagram and Facebook. The feature is designed to help creators organise related videos into a single collection, making it easier for viewers to follow content that is spread across multiple episodes. Also Read: How to turn on Instagram’s auto-scroll feature for reels

As first reported by TechCrunch, the feature is currently being tested with a limited number of creators who already publish episodic content on Instagram and Facebook. Also Read: Will you wear a Meta AI pendant if it arrives? Here's why the idea is raising questions

What is the new Series feature?

Creators will be able to organise related Reels into a dedicated section on their profile. So, instead of scrolling through dozens of posts to find an earlier video, viewers can see all episodes of a series in one place.

For example, if a creator is posting a “30-day fitness challenge” or a multi-part cooking tutorial, all those videos can be bundled into one series. Viewers can then watch the episodes in order and continue from where they left off.

Meta says creators can add both newly uploaded Reels and older videos to a series.

Easier way to follow ongoing content

Short-form videos are usually consumed through endless scrolling, where viewers often come across a video without seeing earlier parts of the story. The Series feature appears to address that issue by creating a dedicated hub for related content.

When users discover an episode while scrolling through Instagram or Facebook Reels, they will see an option to open the full series and view other episodes. Users will also be able to save a series and pick it up later, which could be helpful if they come across an episode while scrolling but don’t have time to watch the entire thing.

It could be useful for creators who post content in parts. Instead of asking viewers to go back and find older videos, everything can be kept in one place and watched in sequence.

Could monetisation arrive later?

Meta has not announced any monetisation plans for Series yet. However, the company has said it is exploring ways creators could eventually earn money from the feature.

The feature is somewhat similar to what TikTok introduced in 2023. TikTok’s version allows creators to place premium content behind a paywall, giving viewers access after making a purchase.

Meta has not suggested that its version will work the same way, but the company has indicated that monetisation options are being considered.

Currently available to select creators

The Series feature is still in the testing phase and is not widely available yet. Meta says it is working with a small group of creators and content publishers who already produce serialised content across Instagram and Facebook.

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The company says it has seen growing interest in multi-part content on both platforms, which is one of the reasons behind the new feature. If the test proves successful, Meta could expand availability to more creators in the coming months.