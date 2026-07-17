Google AI Mode introduces more connected apps: YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart

Google is taking its AI Mode to one step further by introducing the ability to support more Connected Apps. This integration will enable users to interact directly with Google’s own services as well as with popular third-party apps. Users can interact via its AI-driven search interface. The new feature includes YouTube Music, Canva, and Instacart integrations, making AI Mode more versatile for tasks like entertainment, shopping, and productivity. Also Read: What is Google Gemma 4? Features, models and use cases explained

The expansion follows Google’s ongoing plans to take AI Mode beyond a chatlike search feature and convert it onto a full-fledged AI assistant that can perform real-world tasks in various apps. The new integrations are intended to make Google’s AI Mode more competitive with rivals like ChatGPT and Claude, which already have integrations for third-party services. Also Read: Gemini and Google AI Mode to help you prepare for JEE Main exam: Here's how

AI Mode will have More Connected apps

To recall, the tech giant first introduced the Connected Apps for AI Mode earlier this year. This enabled users to personalize their responses by securely connecting services such as Gmail and Google Photos. You can have information pre-loaded into prompts and AI Mode will display more contextually appropriate responses based on the data you’ve loaded. Also Read: Google Search’s AI Mode To Show Ads Soon? All You Need To Know

Google Drive and Google Calendar have been added as Google Workspace integrations in recent weeks. The Calendar support feature lets AI Mode generate a calendar based on a user’s current schedule, and lets users add events to their calendars from within the conversation.

With the new update, Google is rolling out these features outside of its own ecosystem.

Create playlists instantly with the YouTube Music Integration

One of the most notable additions is YouTube Music integration. The AI Mode feature is now available, allowing users to create playlists according to predefined moods, activities or occasions.

When creating a playlist in AI Mode, you will see the “Asking YouTube Music” message, followed by a pop-up card with the songs you are recommended. The users can directly play the playlist in YouTube Music and can also save it by using the “Add to library” button and hence they can enjoy seamless experience between AI Mode and the music streaming service.

Canva is introducing intelligent design recommendations powered by AI

Google is also incorporating Canva into AI Mode for creative projects.

For instance, if users are designing a flyer, they can request design ideas from AI Mode.

The usage of AI Mode is not just about generating ideas. Rather it can also provide access to several suitable Canva templates. This help users to streamline the process, including brainstorming and execution.

The integration’s goal is to streamline the creative workflow by seamlessly linking AI-generated ideas to pre-designed templates.

How Instacart will make shopping easier

An extra functional improvement is Instacart integration.

AI Mode can create grocery lists for users who are making a meal or event plan. Once they have linked their Instacart account to their preferred one, they can enter the recommendations immediately into an Instacart shopping cart. Then, they can finish their transaction via Instacart app or website.

Google showed how the feature works with a scenario of planning a barbecue, for which the AI Mode created a shopping list and added the required ingredients to an Instacart cart, thus decreasing the number of steps required to finish the transaction.

Building on top of Gemini’s Connected Apps

The addition comes on the heels of Connected Apps support added to the Gemini app at Google I/O this year. Gemini already integrates with services like Canva, OpenTable, Spark, Instacart, and others to help users complete actions without having to switch between applications.

Google’s introduction of similar functionality into Search could help users plan their trips, research purchases, or organize their daily activities, which are common activities conducted in the search app.

AI Mode continues to grow

Since its release in early 2025, Google has continuously improved its AI Mode. In a recent update, it has been added to see if products are available at nearby stores, along with the ability to browse the web during AI Mode, where users can compare information between websites while keeping the context of the conversation.

With the new addition of more Connected Apps, AI Mode becomes an even stronger task-oriented AI assistant than an AI search experience.

Availability

New Connected Apps integrations with YouTube Music, Canva and Instacart, are getting started with users in the United States this week. As Google continues to roll out more apps and partners, there are plans to expand this AI Mode in Google’s services and third-party apps in the future.