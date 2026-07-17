TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G launched in India at Rs 39,999: Check availability, specs, features

TECNO has expanded its Camon lineup of smartphones in India with the launch of the Camon 50 Ultra 5G. The new handset features a ProXDR Curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset and offers a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G will be available through Amazon in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the device, including its price, specs, and features. Also Read: TECNO Spark 50 5G India launch: 6500mAh battery, 120Hz display - check price

TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G price in India, sale date

TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 in India. It comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The company is offering a Rs 3,000 launch coupon, bringing the price down to Rs 36,999. Also Read: Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G launched in India with 8,000mAh battery, 144Hz curved display: Price, specs

The phone will be available in three colour options — Misty Purple, Cypress Green, and Nebula Titanium. The Camon 50 Ultra goes on sale in India through Amazon, starting July 21 at 12 PM. Also Read: Tecno POVA Curve 2 5G India launch set for February 13: Design, colours teased

TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G specifications, features

TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch ProXDR curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,800Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer. For durability, the phone comes with a MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. It also ships with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Internally, the Camon 50 Ultra 5G runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset. It is expected to be paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the Camon 50 Ultra 5G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-700C 1/1.56-inch main sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 50MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide/macro lens. On the front, the phone houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Camon 50 Ultra 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. For connectivity, it uses 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. The device measures 7.75mm in thickness.

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Specification TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G Display 6.78-inch ProXDR curved AMOLED, 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels), Up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2800Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate Rear Camera 50MP Sony LYT-700C main + 50MP 3x telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide/macro Front Camera 50MP Battery 6,500mAh Fast Charging 45W wired charging Connectivity 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 Thickness 7.75mm Colours Misty Purple, Cypress Green, Nebula Titanium

TECNO Camon 50 Ultra 5G rivals

In India, the Camon 50 Ultra 5G will be competing against the Nothing Phone (4a) and Redmi Turbo 5. All three devices fall under the Rs 40,000 price bracket and offer a varied set of specs, targeting different segment of users.