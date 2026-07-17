Top 4 earbuds under Rs 2,000 you can buy today for music and gaming

For those who want the best earbuds under Rs 2,000, there are several options available with lots of features. Noise, OnePlus, boAt and realme models are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long battery life, AI noise cancellation on calls, low latency gaming modes, dual-device connectivity, and support for Bluetooth 5.3. These new-generation TWS are budget-friendly devices that offer high-end features for music, gaming, calls, and everyday use. Also Read: 7 Value-For-Money Earbuds Under Rs 2,000 With ANC

Noise Newly Launched Buds X2 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds

Made for long-lasting entertainment, the Noise Buds X2 offer an impressive total playback time of up to 140 hours. Suitable for battery life and everyday convenience, they include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 32dB, premium rubberised finish, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device pairing and dual EQ modes for customisable sound. They are priced at Rs 1,599 with upto Rs 1,000.00 discount on select Credit Cards Also Read: Best Earbuds under Rs 2000 available in India in December

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3R provide up to 54 hours of playback time and have 12.4mm dynamic drivers for quality audio. These feature packed for work, entertainment and gaming, including 3D Spatial Audio, AI-powered translation, dual microphones for clear calls, 47ms ultra-low latency, and dual-device connectivity. They costs Rs 1,999 along with 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC

They feature 46dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, a battery life of up to 50 hours, and Real Spatial Audio for an immersive audio experience. These features also make them compatible with multiple devices, allow app customization, and have built-in microphones for crystal-clear audio, making them great value for users seeking the top-tier features at an affordable price. They com at Rs 1,499.

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realme Buds T200 Lite

The realme Buds T200 Lite provide up to 48 hours of playback and boast four microphones equipped with AI ENC for better call clarity. In addition, they feature a low latency gaming mode, quick charge, Google Fast Pair support and Bluetooth compatibility, making them a great value-for-money for everyday music, calls and gaming.