PS Plus Monthly Games for August revealed: Dying Light 2, Big Walk, Signalis free for subscribers

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for August, giving subscribers three titles to add to their library next month. The August selection is led by Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, alongside co-op adventure Big Walk and survival-horror game Signalis. Also Read: Sony State of Play June 2026 recap: All games, release dates and biggest reveals

All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members starting August 4. The monthly games are included with PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium subscriptions and can be claimed until August 31. Sony also confirmed an additional PlayStation Plus pack for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, which will be available a few days later. Also Read: PS Days of Play 2026 begins today: Free PS Plus games, PS5 discounts, tournaments announced

Here’s everything coming to PS Plus in August. Also Read: PS Plus just got a lot more expensive in India: Check new prices here

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition

The biggest addition to August’s lineup is Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, which will be available on PS5 and PS4.

Originally launched in 2022, the game received the Reloaded Edition update two years later. It bundles together previous content updates, gameplay improvements, visual enhancements, the Bloody Ties story expansion, and the major Firearms Update, making it the most complete version of the game so far.

Set in the fictional European city of Villedor, the game follows Aiden Caldwell, a Pilgrim travelling between surviving human settlements in a world overrun by the Harran virus. Players explore a large open world using parkour mechanics while fighting zombies and hostile factions.

The game can also be played with up to four players in co-op. You can invite friends to your world or jump into theirs.

Big Walk

Another game joining the lineup is Big Walk, which will be available as a day-one release on PlayStation Plus for PS5 from August 4.

Developed by House House, the team behind Untitled Goose Game, Big Walk is a co-op adventure that is all about exploring, solving puzzles and working together. Players make their way through a large open world packed with challenges, hidden locations and interactive puzzles, making communication an important part of the experience.

The game includes proximity voice chat, hand gestures and a variety of tools that encourage players to communicate in different ways. It supports groups ranging from two to 12 players and also features cross-platform play. Alongside PS5, Big Walk launches on PC (Windows and Mac) and Nintendo Switch 2.

Signalis

The third monthly title is Signalis, which will be available on PS4.

The game puts players in control of Elster, an android known as a Replika who wakes up inside an abandoned mining facility filled with supernatural threats. Her mission is to find her missing partner while uncovering forgotten memories and disturbing secrets hidden throughout the facility.

Played from a 2.5D perspective, Signalis combines resource management, puzzle-solving and combat with a psychological survival-horror experience inspired by classic genre titles.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls PS Plus Pack

Sony is also offering a Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack beginning August 6. The free pack includes five PlayStation avatars featuring Captain America, Storm, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom and Ghost Rider, along with in-game Result Screen Character Poses for 20 characters, including Ms. Marvel, Star-Lord, Peni Parker and others.

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The pack can be redeemed through the PlayStation Store by PlayStation Plus members once it becomes available.