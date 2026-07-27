August 2026 smartphone launches: 5 phones worth waiting for

In July, Samsung impressed everyone with its latest foldable lineup – the Galaxy Z Fold 8, especially the latest compact form factor. Apart from this, the Oppo Reno 16 series came with a unique design and camera capabilities; Nothing launched its first “b” series phone – Nothing Phone 4b, while Moto and iQoo introduced their budget phones. Also Read: Running out of Google storage? Your Android backup could be the reason; Here's what to do

Now, as we are stepping into August, several other new smartphones are expected to make their debut across different price segments. Whether it is about Google’s next Pixel flagship or planning to buy a mid-range device, there are plenty of smartphone launches in August too. Here’s a look at some of the biggest smartphones expected to debut in August 2026. Also Read: After Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, all eyes on iPhone Ultra: 5 things to expect from Apple's first foldable

Smartphone launches in August 2026

Google Pixel 11 series – August 12

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 11 series will launch globally, including India, on August 12. The next Pixel lineup is expected to include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Google has also confirmed that pre-orders will begin on the same day. Leaks suggest the new phones could arrive with upgraded Tensor processors, camera improvements and a new Pixel Glow LED design on the back. Also Read: Google hints at Pixel 11 price hike ahead of August 12 launch, here's why

Vivo S2

Vivo has confirmed that its S-series is making a comeback in India. While the company hasn’t announced an official launch date yet, leaks suggest the Vivo S2 could debut on August 6. Based on leaks and rumours, the phone is expected to focus on design and camera while bringing it into the mid-range segment. Moreover, you can expect a larger battery, OLED display and fast charging too.

Poco M8 Power 5G – August 4

Poco has already confirmed that the Poco M8 Power 5G will launch in India on August 4. The company has teased an AMOLED display and an 8,000mAh battery, making battery life one of the phone’s biggest highlights. Reports also suggest it could share several specifications with the Redmi Note 17.

Redmi Note 17

Redmi is also preparing to launch the Redmi Note 17 in India. The company has started teasing the phone, while leaks suggest it could feature a 50MP rear camera, OLED display and an 8,000mAh battery. If the reports are accurate, the smartphone could debut during the first week of August.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro

Samsung is also expected to expand its F-series lineup with the Galaxy F70 Pro later this month. Leaks suggest that the phone may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging and a 50MP primary camera with OIS. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed the launch date yet, the device has already appeared on certification and benchmarking platforms, hinting that the announcement may not be far away.

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These are the phones that we are aware of so far due to leaks or official announcements. While there is a possibility of getting some more launches, we will know as we proceed in August.