iPhones price hike expected soon! Should you buy one right now?

If you’ve been planning to buy a new iPhone, you may want to make that decision sooner rather than later. Just a few weeks back, Apple officially increased iPhone prices in Japan, with some models becoming more than 11 percent expensive. While the iPhone maker hasn’t announced similar changes for India yet, several reports and retail sources suggest a price revision could happen soon. Also Read: Apple Upgrade is here! Rent an iPhone or MacBook instead of buying it; Here's how

So, everyone is now considering whether you should buy an iPhone now or wait. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read: Apple reportedly launching new upgrade programme for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch on July 28

iPhone Price Hike: Expected Soon?

Apple has revised the pricing of several iPhone models in Japan. According to the updated prices, the iPhone 17 Air has received one of the biggest increases, followed by the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17e. This fueled the discussion over the possibility of iPhones’ price revision in several other markets if manufacturing and supply chain costs continue to rise. Also Read: Next iPad mini could become Apple's FIRST tablet to bring this

However, recent reports citing retail sources suggest that the company could revise iPhone 17 series pricing during the first week of August. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has also claimed that the base iPhone 17 could become significantly more expensive than its launch price. As per the tipster, the base model of the iPhone 17 may witness a Rs 12,000 price hike.

Apart from iPhones, Apple has already increased the prices of several other products in different markets, including Macs and iPads, adding more weight to the speculation.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE Apple has informed iPlanet dealers that the iPhone 17 could start at ₹94,990 in India from the first week of August, a ₹12,000 jump from the iPhone 17's launch price of ₹82,990. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could also see similar price hikes. I've… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 22, 2026

Should you buy an iPhone now?

Nothing is official yet, but the signs are becoming difficult to ignore. Apple usually reduces the prices of older iPhone models after launching a new generation. However, if the company is moving towards a broader global pricing strategy, that trend may not play out in the usual way this year.

If you’re already planning to buy an iPhone 17 or any other model, waiting may not necessarily save you money. In fact, if reports turn out to be accurate, buying before any official revision could prove to be the better option.

On the other hand, if you’re considering the iPhone Air, reports suggest its pricing may remain unchanged for now due to lower-than-expected demand. Some retailers even expect attractive discounts during upcoming festive sales.

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For now, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything.