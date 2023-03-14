comscore Google Chat updates brings new features for space manager
News

Google introduces new features for space manager in Google Chat: Here's what's new

News

Google announced that it is rolling out new features for space managers in Google Chat, including the ability to decide if members can add or remove members or groups to a space.

Highlights

  • Google has rolled out an important update to Google Chat.
  • This update brings new features to space manager in Google Chat.
  • Google has already started rolling out this update to Google Chat.
Google Chat

Image: Google

Google announced that it is rolling out new features for space managers in Google Chat, including the ability to decide if members can add or remove members or groups to a space. Also Read - Google Docs, Sheets and other Workspace apps are getting a major makeover: Check details

The company also introduced the “Space configuration” feature which will allow space managers to choose if members can change space details, such as name, icon, description, and guidelines, or turn Chat history on/off for the space.

On the other hand, the “Conversation moderation” feature “authorises space managers to determine whether members can use @all in a space”, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

The new features do not have admin control, and are not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Currently, managers can remove and add participants, delete a space, delete messages, edit the space description and can update space access from restricted to discoverable or vice versa.

In November last year, the tech giant had introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in “Spaces”, which will summarise conversations for users in their Premium Workspace.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 14, 2023 12:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Chat updates brings new features for space manager

Activision confirms support for Call of Duty: Mobile, but Microsoft disagrees

Meta is killing NFTs on Facebook, Instagram

Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

Tech Updates/ launch

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year
OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

Tech Updates/ launch

OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model
OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE
Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode

Tech Updates/ launch

Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode