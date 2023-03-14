Google Chat updates brings new features for space manager

Google announced that it is rolling out new features for space managers in Google Chat, including the ability to decide if members can add or remove members or groups to a space. Also Read - Google Docs, Sheets and other Workspace apps are getting a major makeover: Check details

The company also introduced the “Space configuration” feature which will allow space managers to choose if members can change space details, such as name, icon, description, and guidelines, or turn Chat history on/off for the space.

On the other hand, the “Conversation moderation” feature “authorises space managers to determine whether members can use @all in a space”, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

The new features do not have admin control, and are not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Currently, managers can remove and add participants, delete a space, delete messages, edit the space description and can update space access from restricted to discoverable or vice versa.

In November last year, the tech giant had introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in “Spaces”, which will summarise conversations for users in their Premium Workspace.

— IANS