comscore Google Pixel 7a rumoured to come with Tensor G2 chipset, 5W fast charging support and more
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Google Pixel 7a leaks suggests Tensor G2 chipset, 64MP camera and more
News

Google Pixel 7a leaks suggests Tensor G2 chipset, 64MP camera and more

Mobiles

As per the tipster, Google Pixel 7A is likely to feature a 6.1-inch FHC+ 90Hz OLED display.

Highlights

  • Google Pixel 7a is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup that will include 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor.
  • Google Pixel 7a is likely to come with support for 5W wireless charging.
  • Google Pixel 7A is likely to feature a 6.1-inch FHC+ 90Hz OLED display.
Google Pixel 7

Google is expected to launch Pixel 7a at its Google I/O 2023 event on May 10. Ahead of the official launch, specifications and features of the smartphone have been leaked online. The mid-range smartphone is likely to come with wireless charging, suggests tipster Debayan Roy. Also Read - Google ends its 'Chrome Cleanup Tool' with latest update

Google Pixel 7a expected specifications

The tipster has suggested the specifications and shared the live images of the smartphone on Twitter. Also Read - Google Translate on web gets a useful update: Here’s what’s new

As per the tipster, Google Pixel 7A is likely to feature a 6.1-inch FHC+ 90Hz OLED display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and offers up to 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The images hint at a punch-hole display with sleek bezels.

In terms of photography, Google Pixel 7a is likely to feature a dual rear camera setup that will include 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. The front camera details have not been revealed yet, however, it might be the same as the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro i.e. 10.8MP. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 13 out of the box.

Google Pixel 7a is likely to come with support for 5W wireless charging. Just like Pixel 6a, it is also rumoured to feature a horizontal visor that house a dual rear camera setup. The rear camera setup might include a Sony IMX787 main camera sensor along with a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera sensor.

For the unversed, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has officially announced on Twitter that the annual Google I/O will take place on May 10 this year. The event will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre, near Google’s HQ in Mountain View, California, just like every year. Notably, this will be the first time in four years that the event will have in-person attendance. However, viewers can still watch the live stream online.

Google is likely to launch Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7A, Android 14, Pixel Foldables and Pixel 8 series at the launch event.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 9:40 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple's new OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro

WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available with massive discount

Samsung to soon launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Report

WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays