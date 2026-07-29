Google introduces Ask Google Pay, a Gemini-powered AI assistant for money management; Here's how it works

Google Pay is now getting an AI upgrade in India. The tech giant has announced Ask Google Pay, a new Gemini-powered chatbot that is built directly into the Google Pay app. The new feature is basically to help you understand your spending, learn about financial concepts and get personalised money-related insights through a simple conversation. Also Read: Claude AI chats found on Google Search? Here's what you need to know

However, the feature is optional, which means you will have to enable it before you can start using it. Also Read: August 2026 smartphone launches: 5 phones worth waiting for

What is Ask Google Pay?

Ask Google Pay is an AI assistant that lives inside the Google Pay app. Instead of searching through transactions manually, you can simply ask questions in natural language. For example, you can ask how much you spent on shopping last month, where most of your money went or how you can improve your spending habits. The chatbot can also explain financial concepts such as SIPs, credit scores, tax regimes and compound interest in a simpler way. Also Read: Running out of Google storage? Your Android backup could be the reason; Here's what to do

Google says the chatbot is powered by its Gemini AI models and can provide responses based on your Google Pay transaction history and credit information, wherever applicable. For instance, if you ask about your monthly expenses, the chatbot can break down your spending into different categories, highlight patterns and even offer suggestions to manage your money better.

It can also recommend relevant offers and help users explore credit card options based on their spending habits.

Supports voice and Indian languages

Google has also focused on making the feature easier to use. Users can interact with Ask Google Pay using text or voice, and the chatbot currently supports 10 Indian languages. This means you can ask questions in the language they are most comfortable with instead of relying only on English. Google says the feature is meant for educational purposes and users remain in control of their financial data.

Alongside the AI chatbot, Google has expanded its credit offerings with the launch of the Google Pay Flex SBI Card. Built on the RuPay network, the card can be applied for directly through the Google Pay app without any paperwork. It also supports flexible EMI options, rewards in the form of Stars and works on both RuPay and Visa payment networks.

Google says eligible Flex users will also receive additional benefits, including discounts on select Google services and Pixel smartphones.

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When will you get it?

Ask Google Pay is rolling out to users in India starting today. Since it is an opt-in feature, users will need to enable personalisation within the Google Pay app before they can access the Gemini-powered chatbot.