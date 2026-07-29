WhatsApp launches web calling, introduces call transfer and waiting room features

WhatsApp, meta-owned instant messaging platform has rolled out a major update to its calling experience. The platform has finally announced the web based calling feature that will allow users to make and receive audio and video calls directly through their browsers. For this, they don’t have to download the desktop application. Besides adding calling feature, the messaging platform has also introduced other useful features, including noise suppression, waiting room, call transfer, and QuickHD video. All these features together will transform the calling experience more seamless across devices. Also Read: Tired of plain WhatsApp Web? New themes may be coming SOON

WhstApp came with the browser based calling feature with an aim to enhance the overall experience on the platform. It is focused on users who frequently switch between devices or rely on browsers for study and work. The extended support to WhatsApp Web will eliminate the need for you to install a dedicated app. Also Read: Group video calls may finally arrive on WhatsApp web: Here is all we know

Interestingly, WhatsApp said in its official statement that its web calls are protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and security regardless of the device used by users.

Audio and video call support on WhatsApp Web

Web Calling is the main new feature, allowing users to make and receive one-to-one and group audio or video calls straight from WhatsApp Web. While calling on a computer was available in WhatsApp desktop since 2016, it had been limited to users on a Mac.

The online experience is the same as the app, with familiar features like screen sharing, emoji reactions, and a dedicated Calls tab that shows recent, favourites and call history. This means that users can change to other browsers without having to lose access to tools they use during a conversation regularly.

“Whether you’re a college student on a shared computer, using a work laptop that doesn’t allow app downloads, or simply prefer your browser, you can jump on a call without leaving the browser you’re already on,” WhatsApp said in a blog post announcing the feature.

Web calls are also not time-limited or restricted in any way and are free of charge to use, the company added, leading to a very similar experience in the browser as it is in the mobile and desktop apps.

Call transfer feature is added

WhatsApp has also rolled out an option for users who switch devices during a call, called ‘Call Transfer’.

The feature enables participants in an active group call to smoothly move the call from one device to another without logging off the call. For example, people can initiate a call from their mobile phone, then switch to WhatsApp Web or desktop app once they are home or in the office. Likewise, when users are away from their desks, calls can be transferred to a mobile device.

The update highlights WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance its multi-device capabilities, enabling users to switch between devices seamlessly and without significant hassle.

Waiting room feature will give more control to host

WhatsApp has also added a Waiting Room feature, which allows chat groups to be easier to manage.

When making a WhatsApp call link, users can set it to “Require approval to join. To avoid surprise or unwanted participants, participants who join via the link will be placed in a virtual waiting room until the host has granted acceptance of their participation.

This feature is likely to come in handy for larger meeting and community gatherings and organised group calls in which the host would like to have more control over who shows up in a meeting before the conversation starts.

How QuickHD and noise suppression will improve call quality?

In addition, WhatsApp is improving the quality of voice and video calls with two new features.

The first, QuickHD, enhances the video calling experience by enabling HD video to be visible in the first few seconds of a call – rather than gradually adjusting the video “quality” over time. This allows users to start conversations with more visuals almost instantly.

The second feature, Noise Suppression, quiets background noise allowing voices to be heard clearly even in noisy areas. The user can turn it on or off at any time during a call via in-call settings, providing greater flexibility depending on the user’s environment.

The two additions are meant to enhance the quality of calls and make the communication experience smoother on various devices and networks.

Rollout timeline

As per the instant messaging platform, the new calling feature will be rolled out gradually and will be available worldwide over the coming weeks.

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The latest addition by WhatsApp expands company’s cross-device capability and enhances the browser experience just like mobile and desktop apps. After combining device switching with calling, WhatsApp is improving moderation tools and enhancing video as well as audio quality on the platform. It makes the voice and video communication more convenient for users.