New York wants Instagram and TikTok to verify users' age; Here's why

Several countries across the globe are taking restrictive measures for kids to use social media. Now, New York has taken another step towards making the social media platforms safer for children. New York has introduced detailed age verification rules that platforms like Instagram, TikTok and others will have to follow before giving younger users access to certain features. Also Read: Meta says “technical glitch” led to PM Modi’s Facebook video being blocked in India

The rules are part of New York‘s SAFE for Kids Act, which is basically to reduce children’s exposure to addictive social media features. The law will come into effect from January 25, 2027. Also Read: Instagram and Facebook down AGAIN! Thousands face outage Worldwide

So, what is changing? Once the law comes into force, social media platforms will have to verify the age of the user before allowing access to personalised algorithmic feeds and late-night notifications. That means for users under 18 years, platforms won’t be able to show endless recommended content by default unless parental permission has been granted. Notifications sent between midnight and 6 AM will also require parental consent. Also Read: Instagram and Facebook hosted AI 'Nudify' ads despite policy ban: Report

The idea is basically to reduce the amount of time teenagers spend scrolling through algorithm-driven feeds.

How will platforms verify age?

Interestingly, New York hasn’t told companies to follow one fixed method. Instead, platforms can choose how they want to verify age, provided the system is accurate and protects user privacy. So, this could include checking a government-issued ID, verifying an email address or phone number, or using other approved methods.

One thing that you must notice is that the circular by the New York State Attorney General suggests that any information collected for age verification can’t be stored unnecessarily. This means the rules require companies to delete or anonymise that data once the verification process is complete.

Parents have the control too

The new rules also give parents greater control over how teenagers use social media. If a minor wants access to restricted features, they will first need to request permission. Parents can then approve or reject the request after completing their own verification process.

Even if permission isn’t granted, teenagers won’t lose access to the platform altogether. They’ll still be able to browse content from accounts they follow and use other basic features.

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The rules apply to platforms where users spend a significant portion of their time on algorithm-powered feeds. Companies will also have to test their age verification systems every year and maintain records of those tests. If they fail to comply, New York can impose civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.