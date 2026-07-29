X receives Delhi Police notices over alleged abusive posts against PM Modi during student protests

Several X accounts have received notices from Delhi Police over posts that allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during recent student protests in the national capital. The notices come after police reviewed social media content shared during and after the demonstrations, including the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march and protests at Jantar Mantar. Also Read: Meta says “technical glitch” led to PM Modi’s Facebook video being blocked in India

According to reports by NDTV and India Today, the police have also sought details of the users behind the accounts as part of their investigation into the matter. Also Read: Elon Musk unveils X Money with banking, payments and Visa debit card

Police seek details of X account holders

The notices sent to X, formerly known as Twitter, ask the platform to remove posts and videos that allegedly contain abusive or derogatory remarks targeting the Prime Minister and other constitutional authorities. Also Read: Xbox down: Thousands of users report game launch and server issues

Delhi Police have written to 'X' (formerly Twitter) in connection with a complaint that "derogatory, malicious and defamatory content is being circulated on social media platform targeting constitutional heads." The Police have asked the platform to 1. Delete/remove the alleged… — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

As part of the request, Delhi Police have asked the Elon Musk-owned platform to share details of the account holders linked to the posts. These include the users’ names, addresses, contact information, email IDs, login and logout records, along with the date and time stamps associated with the posts.

The police have also requested X to preserve all relevant information related to the content for future investigation and submit a certificate under Section 63(4) of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Action follows review of protest-related content

The action comes after Delhi Police reviewed social media posts uploaded during and after the student protests in Delhi. Officials examined videos, comments and posts across multiple platforms to determine whether any content violated existing laws or had the potential to affect public order.

According to police, complaints were received regarding offensive and abusive language directed at Prime Minister Modi during the protests at Jantar Mantar, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and following the police action during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Officials said the force’s cyber and social media monitoring teams have been continuously tracking online activity linked to the demonstrations.

Offensive posts already removed, monitoring continues

Delhi Police said notices have also been issued to social media intermediaries whenever objectionable content is identified. Following these notices, several posts and videos containing abusive remarks against the Prime Minister have already been removed from online platforms.

The monitoring exercise is still underway, with cyber teams continuing to scan social media for additional content that may violate applicable rules. Authorities said further action will be taken if more objectionable posts are found.

Earlier, Delhi Police had also stated that they had identified more than 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan that were circulating fake narratives, rumours and deepfake videos related to the student protests.

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The latest notices to X are part of the ongoing investigation into online content shared during the demonstrations. While it remains unclear how many X accounts have received notices, Delhi Police have continued their scrutiny of social media activity connected to the protests.