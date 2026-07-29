Gemini Spark arrives in India with AI-powered task automation across Workspace

Google has finally announced to roll out Gemini Spark in India. It is company’ always-on AI agent which is designed to help users to automate their digital tasks. Users can perform tehse tasks via Google’s productivity apps. The feature will be available in the country to Google AI Pro subscribers in the coming weeks, and will be available to Google AI Ultra subscribers as well.

Gemini Spark is powered by the Gemini 3.6 Flash and represents company’s latest step towards AI agents that are capable of completing tasks independently. They don’t have to simply respond to user prompts. . Unlike other AI assistants which need to be activated by the user, Spark can run in the background, autonomously performing tasks when a user’s laptop is offline or phone is locked.

The AI agent is built on Google’s secure cloud platform and is integrated into Google Workspace, such as Gmail, Docs and Sheets without any extra setup, Google said.

Eliminate repetitive digital tasks with Gemini Spark

Gemini Spark aims to streamline repetitive digital tasks, which often demand manual time and effort, enabling users to automate tasks in Google’s suite of products.Gemini Spark is designed to streamline repetitive digital chores, which typically involve manual labour, enabling users to automate the tasks in Google’s ecosystem.

For example, users can automate the process of adding booking confirmations from Gmail to a Google Sheet, compile wedding RSVPs into a table, keep track of subscription invoices when prices change or trial periods expire, or take in customer enquiries in Gmail and create e-mail replies ready for review.

The AI agent can even create customized workflows. It can be asked to analyze previously written emails and create a style guide that is automatically used whenever it is asked to write a new email. Likewise, visitors may let their itineraries update automatically and those who are planning their weekend may be offered tailored suggestions for events based on their interests.

Google says the aim is to “save time on repetitive admin tasks and help people do more important work.

It requires user approval

Google reiterated that although it is autonomous, Gemini Spark still belongs to the user.

The feature and the Google apps it can access are both at the user’s discretion. Users will have control over important decisions as the company’s Spark aims to seek approval before making important moves like sending emails or making purchases, the company said.

The AI agent, running within Google’s cloud system, can still perform the scheduled tasks and track down related services without the need for users to maintain their devices.

Useful for everyday use

The launch is part of Google’s effort to transition from chatbot AI to intelligent agent AI that can complete complex workflows on its own.

Gemini Spark can watch inboxes, organise information, keep documents, schedule activities and even compose drafts according to instructions inputted by users instead of just replying to prompts.

Google presented several examples of how it can be used practically such as automatically tracking travel bookings, searching for local events during holidays, checking the availability of sports courts, summarizing dietary preferences from wedding RSVP, checking monthly subscription bills and drafting business enquiry responses.

The company also showed how it was possible to teach Spark a user’s writing style by looking at emails they’ve sent before and using that tone when they draft new ones.

Rollout timeline

Google AI Pro subscribers in India will soon be able to access Gemini Spark, and Google AI Ultra subscribers will already have access to this feature.

The launch highlights Google’s evolving efforts to enable the creation of AI agents that can take the lead in handling digital tasks rather than just being conversational bots. As the AI landscape evolves to autonomous software that can manage real-world workflows, Gemini Spark places Google in direct competition with other tech businesses investing in this always-on AI agents that operate in the background but still allow users to make major decisions.