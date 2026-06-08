Galaxy S26 FE design leaked: It look familiar, but Samsung has changed one thing

Samsung’s Fan Edition phones have always followed the same mantra – they borrow a lot from the flagship Galaxy S series but arrive at a relatively affordable price point. And every year, the question remains the same – how much of the flagship experience is Samsung willing to bring to the FE lineup? Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leak hints at major battery upgrade

Now, ahead of its expected launch later this year, the Galaxy S26 FE has surfaced in a hands-on image, giving us a closer look at the design. At first glance, it looks exactly like what you would expect from a Samsung phone in 2026. But there is one small change that is difficult to ignore once you spot it. Read on. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE design leak

The leaked image suggests that Samsung is moving away from the individual camera ring design seen on previous Fan Edition phones. Instead, the Galaxy S26 FE appears to feature a raised camera island that groups all three rear cameras together. If that sounds familiar, that’s because Samsung has already been moving in this direction with some of its recent flagship devices. Also Read: Google Chrome bug crashes browser on Android tablets: What’s happening and how to fix it

Unlike other Galaxy phones with a similar camera bump, this one appears to sit slightly closer to the top and side edges of the phone. It’s not a dramatic change, but it does make the rear design look a little different compared to what we’re used to seeing from Samsung. Whether users end up liking it or not is another discussion altogether.

Otherwise, it looks pretty familiar. Apart from the camera bump, there doesn’t seem to be much change on the design front.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: What else do the leaks suggest?

The phone recently appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database carrying model number SM-S741, which has previously been linked to the Galaxy S26 FE. The listing points towards Qi2 wireless charging support. There was also a mention of 5W charging, but that figure is widely believed to be a placeholder rather than the final charging speed.

Moreover, previous leaks suggest Samsung could use an Exynos chipset and pair it with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone is also expected to run Android 17 out of the box. That said, Samsung has not officially confirmed any of these details yet.

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Galaxy S26 FE Expected Launch

Samsung usually introduces its Fan Edition smartphones in the second half of the year, and the Galaxy S26 FE is expected to follow a similar timeline. If we observe the previous launches, then we could see the device arrive around August or September.