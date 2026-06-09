Canva down: Users report issues accessing designs, website and app

Popular graphic design platform Canva faced a major outage during the early hours of Tuesday. Several users reported issues with the service on outage tracker Downdetector. Many users were unable to access the Canva website and app, while others faced issues while opening or editing their existing designs. Also Read: ChatGPT Down: Technical glitches disrupt active conversations and account logins

Users first started reporting the issues around 8:30 AM IST on June 9. Even hours later, some users continued to face problems. The outage doesn’t seem to be limited to India as many global users also reported issues with the platform. Also Read: 7 AI Image Generators Everyone Is Talking About

Users unable to access designs

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports related to Canva saw a sharp rise. Users mentioned different issues, including trouble logging in, accessing the website and app, and loading existing projects on the platform.

The disruption has affected a large number of users. Canva is one of the most popular graphic designing platforms used to create presentations, social media posts, posters, thumbnails, and marketing material. It has become a go-to tool for students, creators, freelancers, and business professionals.

Canva confirms issue

Canva has acknowledged the problem through its official status page. According to the latest update, some users may experience issues accessing designs on the platform.

The company first said it was investigating the issue and that its teams were looking into the matter.

The status page update stated:

“Some users may have issues accessing Canva. Our teams are urgently looking into this and we will provide an update soon.”

A few minutes later, Canva confirmed that it had identified the cause of the issue and engineers were working on a fix.

The company said:

“The issue has been identified and our engineers are working to implement a fix.”

What users can do

While Canva has now been fixed and is working fine for several users, many might still be facing problems with the platform.

If Canva is not loading properly, users can check the official status page for the latest updates. While some users may be able to regain access by refreshing the page or trying again later, the problem appears to be linked to Canva’s servers rather than individual devices or internet connections.

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Canva has acknowledged the issue and has fixed the service. If users are still facing issues, they may wait till all services return to normal.