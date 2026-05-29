ChatGPT Down: Technical glitches disrupt active conversations and account logins

ChatGPT is down or millions of users globally after an unexpected infrastructure crashed at OpenAI. The company accepted in its official blog post that AI chatbot has completely stopped responding to queries and left professionals, developers, and students stranded with blank screens or either failed login attempts. Also Read: ChatGPT down? Over 1900 users report errors, slow responses in India

Users are witnessing frozen chat interfaces along with persistent network errors. As per official incident reports, the AI system is battling currently a severe system wide bottleneck. This issue has triggered a massive latency and spike in software errors. It has resulted into rendered the primary chatbot service virtually unstable for many. Also Read: Cloudflare Outage Takes Down X (Twitter), ChatGPT, Canva, AWS And Valorant Worldwide: Here's What Happened

If your ChatGPT is currently not working or refusing to load, then you are not alone. This recent platform wide infrastructure crisis has left both consumer and developer tools operating at a crawl. Also Read: Top 5 ChatGPT Alternatives To Use During OpenAI Outages

ChatGPT Down: Dual Glitches Break Sign-Ins and Conversations

The technical glitch started appearing early in the morning when users flooded the social media platforms with their complaints. OpenAI’s official status tracker quickly confirmed the active issues and reported that the investigation is in under process by backend engineers.

The first glitch irrupted in the conversation engine, wherein it made impossible for users to view past their chat histories. They are also unable to generate new responses. The second incident happened when a broader authentication failed and prevented users from logging into their existing accounts. In addition, users were also unable to create or register new accounts and profiles.

While initially the bugs surfaced for 7 to 13 minutes, but since then they have expanded into a wider infrastructure slowdown.

Widespread API Lags Disrupt Corporate and Enterprise Workflows

The current ChatGPT down is far beyond the standard web browser interface. Rather it is also affecting system wide downtime, impacting OpenAI’s backend developer API. The third-party software across the web has grounded to a sudden halt. This is one of the major incident because thousands of external businesses, applications, automated software programs, and enterprises tools rely on ChatGPT.

OpenAI’s engineering team has managed to partially restore a quick push ad emergency patch to standard consumer ChatGPT web accounts. However, the developer API remains heavily choked and resulting into data delays.

A Turbulent Week for OpenAI Infrastructure

This is a common issue with the server system and this particular week has been very hectic and challenging for the OpenAI’s network operations team. The company has issued an emergency patch to resolve the authentication bug for specialized government employees as they were completely locked out of the system. They were unable to log in without special credentials.

The federal profiles have since been stabilized, but the rest of the network is still trying to keep the speeds steady with today’s server errors.

Major metros in India suffer from global outage

Data from independent outage tracking site Downdetector supports that it’s a worldwide problem and it’s a significant localized problem as well. Within an hour, a huge spike in problem reports was logged with a large number of connectivity drops reported from India.

The service drops are most severe in the large business ICT hubs such as:

New Delhi

Mumbai

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

What to do next for affected AI users?

OpenAI’s infrastructure teams are working towards resolving the digital traffic jam and resetting the background servers at this time. If you’re now getting blank error boxes, or if it’s taking you forever to load your prompts, it’s ALL the server’s fault.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The users are recommended not to repeatedly attempting to login or click the refresh button, as this may add to the congestion in the server. The smart thing to do is just to take a break from the driver’s seat for some time until all systems have returned to normal on both developer and consumer channels.