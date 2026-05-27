Amazon Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio launched in India with smarter audio: Check price here

Amazon has expanded its smart speaker lineup in India with the launch of the new Amazon Echo Dot Max and Amazon Echo Studio. Both smart devices were first introduced globally during Amazon’s September 2025 event, and now they are finally making their way to the Indian market. The tech giant says that the new Echo devices focus on stronger audio, smart home controls and better response by Alexa. Also Read: Why Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos and other tech leaders are changing their tone on AI replacing jobs

The Echo Dot Max is for those who want compact speakers with deeper bass, while the Echo Studio is for those who are looking for a more immersive home audio setup. Here is everything that you need to know about the latest Amazon Echo devices. Also Read: Amazon Alexa+ now turns your questions into AI-generated podcast episodes

Echo Dot Max specifications and features

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Amazon is calling the Echo Dot Max its “best Echo Dot yet.” The speaker gets a redesigned two-way speaker system with a dedicated woofer and tweeter setup. According to the company, the Echo Dot Max delivers nearly three times more bass compared to the fifth-generation Echo Dot. It also automatically adjusts audio output depending on room acoustics. The device comes powered by Amazon’s custom AZ3 chip, which the company claims improves Alexa wake-word detection and conversation recognition.

Another major addition is the built-in smart home hub. The Echo Dot Max supports Zigbee, Matter, Thread, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi protocols, allowing it to connect directly with compatible smart devices like lights, fans, ACs, and smart plugs.

Echo Studio: What does it offer?

The Echo Studio, meanwhile, is for a bigger audio experience. It supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, alongside room-adapting sound technology. Amazon says the speaker combines a high-excursion woofer with three full-range drivers to create a more surround-sound-like effect. The company has also updated the design slightly with a more compact body and a new 3D knit fabric finish. Just like the Echo Dot Max, the Echo Studio also includes Alexa support and smart home integration features.

Alongside audio upgrades, Amazon is introducing something called “Omnisense” technology on both devices, which uses sensors like motion detection, temperature sensing, ultrasound, and Wi-Fi radar to automate smart home routines more intelligently. For example, compatible lights or fans could automatically switch on when someone enters a room!

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Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio price and availability in India

The Echo Dot Max is priced at Rs 10,999 in India and comes in Amethyst, Glacier White, and Graphite colour options. Meanwhile, the Echo Studio is priced at Rs 23,999 and is available in Glacier White and Graphite. Both devices are available through Amazon and Flipkart.

Amazon Echo Dot Max vs Amazon Echo Studio: Quick Comparison