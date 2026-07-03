boAt Stone 900 launched in India with 15 hours of playback: Check price, specifications, more

boAt has expanded its portable audio product lineup with the launch of the Stone 900 in India. The boAt Stone 900 launch has also marked the beginning of a new product lineup under the Stone portfolio. The company claims that there will be more models under this series in the coming months. Also Read: boAt Airdopes ProClip Review: An open-ear earbud with a focus on privacy

What all new does it bring to the table? From specifications, price and features – know everything about the boAt Stone 900 speakers. Also Read: Why Rockerz 650 Pro is one of the best Dolby Audio headphones in India to buy this Amazon Prime Day

boAt Stone 900 speakers price and availability

boAt Stone 900 Speakers are available at a regular price of Rs 5,999, while you can find them at Rs 4,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale as a special price. You can purchase it starting July 2nd on the official boAt website, Flipkart, and Amazon. It is available in Graphite Black and Jungle Terrain colour options. Also Read: boAt launches Airdopes ProClip in India: Open-ear earbuds with cloud-fit design

boAt Stone 900 specifications and features

The boAt Stone 900 comes with an 80W audio output through dual drivers and dedicated tweeters. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity and also offers AUX and USB playback, giving users multiple ways to play music.

The speaker packs a battery that is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge. However, the actual battery life may vary depending on the volume level and RGB lighting usage.

For outdoor usage, the speaker comes with an IPX5 rating, which means it can handle splashes of water and sweat. However, it is not fully waterproof, so submerging it in water is not recommended. Speaking of lighting, the Stone 900 includes dynamic RGB lights that sync with the music.

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“With the Stone 900, we wanted to combine powerful sound, portability and immersive design to create a product that seamlessly fits into travel, outdoor entertainment and social occasions,” Gaurav Nayyar, CEO boAt said.

boAt Stone 900 quick specifications