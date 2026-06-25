Why Rockerz 650 Pro is one of the best Dolby Audio headphones in India to buy this Amazon Prime Day

Dolby Audio and touch & swipe controls have become one of the two most desirable features in today’s wireless headphones. Dolby audio not just delivers rich sound, but also offers better clarity along with more immersive listening experience. Whether you listen to podcasts, play games, or watch movies, or listen to music, Dolby audio makes everyday interactions easy. However, talking about the touch and swipe controls, they allow you to manage playback, calls, and volume with simple gestures. For users in India, these two features benefit greatly since their form of entertainment revolves around using mobile phones, tablets, and laptops while traveling or commuting to work or any other place during leisure time. Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Budget-Friendly Gifts Your Sister Will Love

This Amazon Prime Day, the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro stands out in this category, offering Dolby audio with long battery life, powerful drivers, and easy-to-use controls. It is equipped with the dual 40mm drivers, BEAST mode with 60ms low latency, intuitive touch and swipe controls, and up to 80 hours of battery life. All these features come at a sale price of Rs 3,099, making it a compelling choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro

Feature Specification Driver Size 40mm Dynamic Drivers Audio Technology Dolby Audio Sound Profile boAt Signature Sound Bluetooth Version Bluetooth 5.3 Calling Feature Dual Mic with ENx Technology App Support boAt Hearables App Audio Customisation boAt Adaptive EQ Battery Life Up to 80 Hours Playback Fast Charging ASAP Charge Technology Charging Port USB Type-C Quick Charge Benefit Up to 10 Hours Playback with 10 Minutes of Charging Gaming Mode BEAST Mode Low Latency 60ms Controls Touch and Swipe Controls Voice Assistant Support Yes Wired Connectivity 3.5mm AUX Port Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth Available Colours Iris Black, Sage Green, Starry Night

Popular Headphones Compared

Rank Product Name Features Best Use Case Price 1 boAt Rockerz 650 Pro Dolby Audio

Dual 40mm Drivers

Touch & Swipe Controls

BEAST Mode

80-Hour Battery Life Movies, Music, Gaming, OTT Streaming Rs 3,099 2 JBL Tune 760NC Active Noise Cancellation

JBL Pure Bass Sound Travel and Daily Commutes Rs 3,999 3 Anker Soundcore Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancellation,

Custom EQ Support Multimedia Consumption Rs 5,999 4 JBL Tune 520BT JBL Pure Bass Sound

Lightweight Design Casual Everyday Listening Rs 2,999

Here’s how it stacks up against some of its biggest rivals.

JBL Tune 520BT

Talking about the JBL Tune 520BT, it is known for its lightweight design and Pure Bass Sound, making it a popular choice for users who are looking for simple wireless headphone experience.

Nevertheless, the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro comes with several features that are missing on the JBL Tune 510BT. For starters, the headphones are equipped with Dolby Audio support, delivering a more immersive listening experience. You can easily enjoy gaming, music, and movies. The Rockerz 650 Pro additionally features a touch and swipe controls. This provides users option to manage playback and volume without reaching for their phone.

Another factor where Rockerz 650 Pro proves to be a major advantage is its 80 hours of playback timing. The headphones are built for extended listening sessions. Additionally, it supports ASAP Charge technology, delivering up to 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. This is one of the practical options for uses who are always on the move.

JBL Tune 760NC

When we mention JBL Tune 760NC, then it mostly targets users who are looking for wireless headphones with noise cancellation. It has proved to be a popular option among travelers and commuters and thanks to its ANC capabilities.

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro, however, stacks up one step ahead and this is for going beyond basic listening. It offers Dolby Audio along with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for improved efficiency and stable connections. Interestingly, the company has given boAt’s BEAST Mode in Rockerz 650 Pro, delivering ultra-low 60ms latency.

Another biggest advantage is convenience. The touch and wipe control that company is offering in Rockerz 650 Pro provides a more modern user experience. The long battery life also means that you can spend less time charging and more time listening.

Anker Soundcore Q20i

We all know that Anker Soundcore Q20i has a strong reputation among uses who are looking for affordable wireless headphones, as it offers a balanced feature set. Often recommended for casual listening,, this headphone comes with dependable audio experience.

The boAt Rockerz 650 Pro responds with features designed for entertainment-focused users. The Dolby Audio in headphones not just enhances the movie and TV shows experience, it also offers music with richer sound reproduction. It comes with dual 40mm drivers that help in delivering powerful audio. With 80 hour battery life, the Rockerz 650 Pro, makes it suitable for long trips, binge watching, and workdays.

Besides this, the company has also added extra layer of protection against sweat and light splashes by adding IPX4 rating. Combined with gaming focused low latency, fast charging, and Bletooth 5.3, it presents itself as a versatile all rounder rather than focusing on only one feature.

FAQ’s

What is Dolby Audio in headphones?

Dolby Audio is an audio processing technology that enhances audio quality by delivering rich sound for movies, music, and games.

What are touch and swipe controls in headphones?

With touch and swipe controls, you can control your playback, volume, and even phone calls just by using gestures without buttons.

What do the best Dolby Audio headphones require?

Typically, best Dolby Audio headphones feature strong drivers, high battery capacity, stable Bluetooth connection, easy controls, and comfy wearing.

Why do we need Dolby Audio for our daily lives?

Dolby Audio allows to enhance dialogue clarity, audio immersion, and much more, making your favorite content much better.

Why are touch and swipe controls becoming popular?

Touch controls make managing your audio much easier and faster by allowing controlling the audio not touching your phone.

Is there Dolby Audio support in boAt Rockerz 650 Pro?

Yes, the headphones come with Dolby Audio support and allow you to enjoy your entertainment much more.

Why should you choose the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro?

It comes equipped with Dolby Audio, dual 40mm drivers, touch and swipe technology, BEAST Mode with 60ms low latency, Bluetooth 5.3, and even up to 80 hours of battery.

Will the boAt Rockerz 650 Pro be great for watching movies and OTT platform viewing?

Yes, because of the Dolby Audio and dual 40mm drivers in it, it works great for viewing movies and web series or other forms of entertainment.

What is the average price of Dolby Audio headphones in India?

Dolby Audio headphones range in pricing from a few thousand rupees and go above Rs 10,000 in India.

Are Dolby Audio headphones fit for India’s daily use environment?

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Yes, they will be perfect for those people who watch something, listen to some music or have online calls or gaming sessions on their smartphones and laptops.