Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Public version of its most powerful AI model arrives with safeguards

Anthropic has announced Claude Fable 5, its latest AI model that brings Mythos-class capabilities to general users for the first time. The company says Fable 5 is its most capable publicly available model so far, with improvements across software engineering, research, knowledge work, vision, and long-running tasks. Also Read: China approves NEO commercial brain implant before Elon Musk's Neuralink, here's how it works

The launch also introduces Claude Mythos 5, a version of the same underlying model that is being offered to a limited group of cybersecurity and research organisations through Anthropic’s trusted access programs. Also Read: ChatGPT can now remember better: OpenAI announces Dreaming memory update

What is Claude Fable 5?

Claude Fable 5 is designed to handle complex tasks that require reasoning over long periods, large amounts of information, and multiple steps. According to Anthropic, the model performs better than its previous Claude models across most major benchmarks. Also Read: Apple greenlights Poke AI agent for iMessage as WWDC 2026 nears: Here's what it does

The company claims Fable 5 can stay focused across millions of tokens, maintain context for longer, and improve its own work using notes and memory. Anthropic says the gap between Fable 5 and earlier Claude models becomes more noticeable as tasks become longer and more complicated.

The model is available today through the Claude API, consumption-based Enterprise plans, and selected subscription tiers.

Focus on coding, research and vision

Anthropic highlighted software engineering as one of Fable 5’s strongest areas. During testing, payment company Stripe reportedly used the model to complete a codebase migration involving 50 million lines of Ruby code in a single day, a task that would have otherwise taken a team several months.

The company also says Fable 5 performs strongly on analytical and knowledge-based work. Internal and partner testing showed improvements in document analysis, chart interpretation, financial reasoning, and problem-solving tasks.

Vision capabilities have also received a boost. Fable 5 can extract information from complex scientific charts, understand screenshots, and perform tasks that rely heavily on visual inputs. Anthropic even demonstrated the model completing Pokémon FireRed using only game screenshots, without maps or additional game-state information.

New safeguards introduced

Unlike Mythos 5, Claude Fable 5 comes with additional safety systems. Anthropic says the model’s capabilities in areas such as cybersecurity, biology, chemistry, and model distillation create risks if misused.

To address this, Fable 5 uses separate AI classifiers that monitor requests. If a query falls into a sensitive category, the request is automatically routed to Claude Opus 4.8 instead of Fable 5. Users will be informed whenever this happens.

Anthropic says more than 95 percent of Fable 5 sessions currently run without any fallback.

The company also revealed that it conducted extensive jailbreak testing before launch, including bug bounty programs and external red-team exercises.

Claude Mythos 5, Fable 5 pricing and availability

Alongside Fable 5, Anthropic has launched Claude Mythos 5 for approved cybersecurity partners under Project Glasswing. The company also plans to expand access to selected biology researchers through a separate trusted access program.

Both Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5 are priced at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.

Anthropic has also introduced a new 30-day data retention policy for Mythos-class models. The company says the data will not be used for training and will only help identify jailbreak attempts, security threats, and false positives.

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Fable 5 is included at no extra cost on Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans until June 22. From June 23, users will need usage credits to access the model until Anthropic restores it as a standard subscription feature.