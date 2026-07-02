Analog partners with MEIL to bring Physical Intelligence technology to India

Analog is bringing its Physical Intelligence technology to India. The Abu Dhabi-based AI company has announced a partnership with Hyderabad’s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), with both companies set to work on projects spanning infrastructure, transport, public safety and industrial operations. They also plan to invest in talent development and help build a broader technology ecosystem in the country. Also Read: Digital India completes 11 years: PM Modi highlights AI, startups and digital growth

What is Physical Intelligence?

One of the biggest highlights of the announcement is Analog’s focus on what it calls Physical Intelligence. Unlike most AI tools that respond to prompts or follow fixed instructions, Physical Intelligence is built to understand what’s happening in the real world and react accordingly. According to Analog, these systems continuously learn from their surroundings, allowing machines to perceive, analyse and respond to changing environments over time. Also Read: Uber launches four new safety features for riders and drivers in India

The company says this technology can be applied across areas such as intelligent infrastructure, autonomous mobility, robotics, spatial computing, industrial automation and AI-powered public services. Also Read: Google unveils Nano Banana 2 Lite with 4-second AI image generation

Why Analog chose India?

India is becoming one of Analog’s biggest international markets as the company looks to expand beyond the UAE. Through this partnership, Analog plans to work with MEIL on deploying Physical Intelligence across large-scale infrastructure projects while also building long-term capabilities in the country.

Apart from technology deployments, the companies said they will invest in research, skill development and ecosystem building to support engineers, developers and AI professionals working in India.

What Analog and MEIL said

Speaking about the partnership, Analog Founder and CEO Alex Kipman said India represents one of the biggest technology opportunities globally because of its engineering talent and growing infrastructure ambitions. He added that MEIL is the right partner to help bring Physical Intelligence to India.

MEIL Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy said future infrastructure will increasingly become intelligent, connected and adaptive, adding that the partnership is aimed at supporting that transition.

Hyderabad remains at the centre

The announcement also strengthens Analog’s presence in India after the company signed foundational agreements during the Telangana Rising Global Summit. According to the companies, the latest partnership further positions Hyderabad as a growing destination for advanced AI and technology investments.

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Analog is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and is backed by G42. The company develops AI systems that connect people, infrastructure and physical environments through continuously learning technologies. Its latest partnership with MEIL marks another step in bringing those capabilities to India across infrastructure, transportation and industrial sectors.