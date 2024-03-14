Vivo launched the Vivo V30 mid-range smartphone series last week in India. Just like the past V-series phone, this one is also camera-focused. This time around, Vivo has offered Zeiss optics on the Vivo V30 Pro. Some of the highlights of the series include an AMOLED screen, 50MP cameras with Aura light, and a mix of Snapdragon and MediaTek SoC, under the hood. Starting today, you’ll be able to buy series in the country. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and specs.

Vivo V30 Series first sale: India price and offers

The Vivo V30 lineup is now up for sale on Flipkart and at Vivo-authorized offline stores across India. The Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It has three colour options – Peacock Green, Andaman Blue, and Classic Black.

The Vivo V30 Pro costs Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It has two colours, namely, Andaman Blue and Classic Black.

Online offers – HDFC Bank and SBI Band card holders can get a flat 10 percent discount and up to Rs 4,000 additional exchange bonus when buying the phones. Buyers can also avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Offline offers – Offline buyers can get a 10 percent instant cashback and up to 8 months of no-cost EMI at Vivo-authorized retail stores. They will also get 40 percent off on Vivo’s V-Shield which offers screen damage protection.

Vivo V30 Series specifications

Vivo V30 Series features a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a curved AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of local peak 2800 nits. Other features of the screen include DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1 billion colours.

The Vivo V30 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The V30, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The duo 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Vivo V30 Pro has a triple rear camera system co-branded by Zeiss. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony IMX920 main lens with OIS support, a 50MP IMX815 portrait lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The V30 lacks Zeiss optics. It has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP IMX815 portrait lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The series boots on Android 14 and has FuntouchOS 14 on top.