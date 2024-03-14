By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Vivo launched the Vivo V30 mid-range smartphone series last week in India. Just like the past V-series phone, this one is also camera-focused. This time around, Vivo has offered Zeiss optics on the Vivo V30 Pro. Some of the highlights of the series include an AMOLED screen, 50MP cameras with Aura light, and a mix of Snapdragon and MediaTek SoC, under the hood. Starting today, you’ll be able to buy series in the country. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and specs.
The Vivo V30 lineup is now up for sale on Flipkart and at Vivo-authorized offline stores across India. The Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It has three colour options – Peacock Green, Andaman Blue, and Classic Black.
The Vivo V30 Pro costs Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It has two colours, namely, Andaman Blue and Classic Black.
Online offers – HDFC Bank and SBI Band card holders can get a flat 10 percent discount and up to Rs 4,000 additional exchange bonus when buying the phones. Buyers can also avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.
Offline offers – Offline buyers can get a 10 percent instant cashback and up to 8 months of no-cost EMI at Vivo-authorized retail stores. They will also get 40 percent off on Vivo’s V-Shield which offers screen damage protection.
Vivo V30 Series features a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a curved AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of local peak 2800 nits. Other features of the screen include DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1 billion colours.
The Vivo V30 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The V30, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The duo 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
Vivo V30 Pro has a triple rear camera system co-branded by Zeiss. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony IMX920 main lens with OIS support, a 50MP IMX815 portrait lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The V30 lacks Zeiss optics. It has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP IMX815 portrait lens and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens.
The series boots on Android 14 and has FuntouchOS 14 on top.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
