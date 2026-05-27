GTA 6 scams are everywhere right now, here’s how players are being targeted

The hype around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is huge right now. With Rockstar Games finally locking November 19, 2026 as the release date, fans are constantly searching for leaks, beta access, early downloads, and new updates. And that is exactly what scammers are now trying to use against players. Also Read: GTA 6 Collector’s Edition rumours have fans on high alert ahead of pre-orders

According to findings shared by NordVPN researchers, fake GTA 6-related websites and downloads have started spreading online at a much larger scale. A lot of these fake websites are using GTA 6 hype to pull people in. Some promise beta access, some claim to offer early gameplay, while others say users can download the game before launch. But once someone clicks through, they usually end up downloading suspicious files or landing on pages asking for account details and other information. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders could open soon as Rockstar holds November 19 release date

Fake beta access scams are spreading fast

One scam that’s showing up quite often right now is fake GTA 6 beta registration pages. These websites claim players can sign up for beta access on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Some even copy Rockstar-style branding to look convincing. Also Read: GTA 6 pre-orders, Trailer 3: New leak points to big reveal next week

The problem is that Rockstar Games has not announced any public beta for GTA 6 so far. Despite that, several fake websites are asking users to sign up, complete “verification” steps, or pay for subscription services in exchange for beta access.

In some cases, users are redirected to suspicious apps or download pages that can infect devices with malware.

Cybersecurity researchers say many of these websites are designed to steal personal information, banking details, or login credentials while pretending to be connected to Rockstar.

Fake PC installers and Android apps also spotted

Reports also mention fake GTA 6 installers being circulated online for PC users. Since GTA 6 is not launching on PC immediately, any installer claiming to offer early access should already be treated as a warning sign.

Some of these fake files reportedly disguise themselves as NVIDIA driver components or game setup files. Once downloaded, they can quietly install trojans, adware, ransomware, or software that connects the system to external servers controlled by attackers.

Researchers have also spotted fake GTA 6 Android apps online. A lot of them use GTA-style branding, loading screens, and intro videos to make them look genuine in the beginning.

Instead of running a game, the apps push users toward full-screen ads, suspicious redirects, or malware downloads.

Rockstar Social Club users being targeted too

Apart from fake downloads, Rockstar Social Club users are also being targeted through phishing pages. Researchers say hundreds of fake login pages have already been spotted online.

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These pages are designed to look close to official Rockstar login screens so users enter their account credentials without thinking much about it. Once stolen, these accounts can reportedly end up being resold online or misused for scams and fraud.

How players can stay safe