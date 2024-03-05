Nothing has finally launched the much-awaited Nothing Phone 2a in India. The smartphone comes in the mid-range segment and offers an interesting specs sheet and features. Some of its highlights include a 120Hz 10-bit display, a Glyph interface, a Dimensity chipset, and Nothing OS on top of Android 14.

Nothing Phone 2a India price, offers, and availability

Nothing Phone 2a is priced starting at Rs 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It costs Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Those with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards can get a Rs 2,000 bank discount. Additionally, there’s a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. With these extra offers, the device can be grabbed at Rs 19,999 on the first day of sale which is on March 12.

The smartphone has two colour options – Black and White.

The Phone 2a competes with Poco X6 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Realme 12 Pro+.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications and features

The Phone 2a has a transparent back made up of polycarbonate material. It comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The 10-bit flexible OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The screen has Gorilla Glass 5 support and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Phone 2a’s screen has thin bezels – 2.1mm (as opposed to 2.6mm on Phone 1). The display doubles up as an in-screen fingerprint scanner for added security.

The smartphone has a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The main lens has an optical image stabilization support. It has a 32MP camera on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls or meetings. This is the same lens as the Phone 2. The device has camera features like Ultra XDR and Motion Capture.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device has 8GB of virtual RAM. It has an extra-large vapor chamber system for keeping the device cool. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support

As for connectivity, it has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC support. The device has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It runs on Android 14 OS with NothingOS on top. Nothing has promised long software support with the Phone 2a. It will get 3 years of major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Other than the phone, Nothing’s sub-brand CMF also launched the CMF Neckband Pro in India priced at Rs 1,999 and CMF Buds priced at Rs 2,499.