Vivo has officially launched the all-new Vivo V30 Series in India. The series comprises two devices dubbed Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30. Both come in the mid-range segment and are targeted towards shutterbugs. Some of the highlights of the series include a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP cameras with Aura light, and a big battery with 80W fast charging support. The series has a mix of Snapdragon and MediaTek processors paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Let’s take a look at the price of the phones.
Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It comes in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours. The Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 35,99 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It has three colour options – Peacock Green, Andaman Blue, and Classic Black.
Online offers: Those with HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards can get a flat 10 percent instant discount and up to Rs 4,000 additional exchange bonus. Buyers can also avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.
Offline offers: The buyers from Vivo authorized stores can get flat 10 percent instant cashback and can avail of up to 8 months of no-cost EMI. They will also get 40 percent off on Vivo’s V-Shield which offers screen damage protection.
The series is now up for pre-booking in India in online and offline channels. It will go on sale from March 14.
The Vivo V30 duo features a glass back and front and comes with an attractive design. Both phones feature a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a curved screen with a peak brightness of local peak 2800 nits. The panel has a P3 colour gamut and 1 billion colours.
One of the major highlights of the series is its camera. The Vivo V30 Pro has a triple rear camera system co-branded by Zeiss. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony IMX920 main lens with OIS support, a 50MP IMX815 portrait lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The vanilla V30 doesn’t have Zeiss optics, but features two cameras on the rear – a 50MP OIS main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There’s Aura Light on both phones. Upfront, there’s a 50MP auto-focus camera on both models for selfies.
The V30 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The V30 draws power from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. Both pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Both phones run on Android 14 out of the box with Funtouch OS 14 on top.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
