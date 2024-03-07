Vivo has officially launched the all-new Vivo V30 Series in India. The series comprises two devices dubbed Vivo V30 Pro and Vivo V30. Both come in the mid-range segment and are targeted towards shutterbugs. Some of the highlights of the series include a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP cameras with Aura light, and a big battery with 80W fast charging support. The series has a mix of Snapdragon and MediaTek processors paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Let’s take a look at the price of the phones.

Vivo V30 Series India price, offers, and availability

Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It comes in Andaman Blue and Classic Black colours. The Vivo V30 is priced at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 35,99 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It has three colour options – Peacock Green, Andaman Blue, and Classic Black.

Online offers: Those with HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards can get a flat 10 percent instant discount and up to Rs 4,000 additional exchange bonus. Buyers can also avail of up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Offline offers: The buyers from Vivo authorized stores can get flat 10 percent instant cashback and can avail of up to 8 months of no-cost EMI. They will also get 40 percent off on Vivo’s V-Shield which offers screen damage protection.

The series is now up for pre-booking in India in online and offline channels. It will go on sale from March 14.

Vivo V30 Series specifications and features

The Vivo V30 duo features a glass back and front and comes with an attractive design. Both phones feature a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is a curved screen with a peak brightness of local peak 2800 nits. The panel has a P3 colour gamut and 1 billion colours.

One of the major highlights of the series is its camera. The Vivo V30 Pro has a triple rear camera system co-branded by Zeiss. The setup goes by a 50MP Sony IMX920 main lens with OIS support, a 50MP IMX815 portrait lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The vanilla V30 doesn’t have Zeiss optics, but features two cameras on the rear – a 50MP OIS main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There’s Aura Light on both phones. Upfront, there’s a 50MP auto-focus camera on both models for selfies.

The V30 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 4nm octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The V30 draws power from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. Both pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Both phones run on Android 14 out of the box with Funtouch OS 14 on top.