Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may not have the same chip everywhere: Here's everything to know

Samsung is moving closer to its foldable smartphone launches and the latest leak now sheds light on what could be the biggest change to its Flip phone – the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Unlike its previous Galaxy Z Flip models, which have mostly relied on a single strategy, Samsung is said to be planning to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with different processors depending on the region. That means some markets may get an Exynos-powered chipset while others may receive a Snapdragon variant. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 8 Ultra vs Z Flip 8: New leak reveals key design differences

As per a post by tipster Lanzuk on Naver (Korean platform), Samsung could offer the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with its in-house Exynos 2600 processor in South Korea and select European markets. Meanwhile, countries such as Japan and several other global regions are expected to receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy version. Also Read: Galaxy S26 FE design leaked: It look familiar, but Samsung has changed one thing

This wouldn’t be entirely surprising. Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 marked a major shift when Samsung moved away from Qualcomm-only processors and introduced the Exynos 2500 in the foldable lineup for the first time. Now, it appears the company wants to continue that approach while expanding the use of its next-generation Exynos chip. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leak hints at major battery upgrade

What do we know about the processors?

The Exynos 2600 is particularly important for Samsung because it is reportedly built using the company’s newer 2nm manufacturing process. On the other hand, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy is expected to remain the more familiar flagship option for many markets. However, benchmark comparisons are still limited and unknown so far.

For buyers, however, this could once again raise the old debate around whether one version performs differently from the other.

Galaxy Z Flip 8: What to expect

Apart from the chipset story, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to follow Samsung’s latest foldable design language. Leaks suggest the phone could arrive with a larger battery compared to its predecessor, potentially offering a 4,300mAh unit with support for 25W wired charging.

The foldable is also tipped to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box. As for the design, don’t expect a dramatic overhaul. Early reports suggest Samsung may focus more on refining the overall experience rather than completely redesigning the clamshell foldable.

One of the important questions is – should buyers care about the chip difference? That will largely depend on Samsung’s optimisation. If both variants deliver similar battery life, thermal performance, and camera processing, most users may never notice the difference. But if history is anything to go by, enthusiasts will certainly keep a close eye on how the Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 versions compare once the phone officially launches.

For now, the leak suggests that where you buy your Galaxy Z Flip 8 could determine what’s powering it from the inside.

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When to expect?

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place next month.