Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera specifications reportedly revealed

According to a new report, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will come with a new 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, while Galaxy Z Flip 8 will offer a completely unchanged camera. The leak also includes important information about Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones’ camera specs and the company’s camera suppliers, as well as production plans leading up to the anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could fix the biggest problem with foldable phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may receive an all-new ultrawide camera upgrade

A report from South Korean publication Sisa Journal reveals that Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera system, but is projected to have a substantial upgrade of its ultrawide camera. Samsung is said to have upgraded the 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a new 50-megapixel sensor. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs Fold 8 Ultra vs Z Flip 8: New leak reveals key design differences

This may be the same wide camera that will be featured on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and could deliver better image quality, low-light performance and more detail, the report suggests.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will still have a 200MP primary camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is rumored to feature Samsung’s 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 main camera, aside from the upgraded ultrawide camera. There’s also a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom built into the handset, and the device will be capable of capturing 1GB of high-quality video footage at up to 60 frames per second.

If the report is correct, the ultrawide camera would be the largest hardware upgrade of the camera system in the Fold 8 Ultra over its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera specs were also leaked

The report also provides some insight into Samsung’s other foldable smartphones. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is reported to have a 50MP main camera with an ultrawide camera with the same resolution of 50MP.

In the meantime, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is not expected to get any camera hardware upgrades, as per the reports. Samsung may just use the same 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide camera from the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature 10-megapixel selfie and video cameras on its front cover and foldable display.

Samsung is said to finalise the camera suppliers for the new foldables

The latest report also says that Samsung has completed its camera supply chain, which it is now gearing up to mass produce the new foldable smartphones.

Camera modules are said to be supplied by Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Power Logics and China’s Sunny Optical. The company will also reportedly be utilizing camera lenses from Coasia CM, with camera modules reportedly being made by the company’s subsidiary, Coasia CM Korea.

According to the source, Samsung has completed its supply chain management process for the upcoming devices and is said to be in full production.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 series is likely to be introduced during Galaxy Unpacked in July

It is highly speculated that Samsung will be introducing Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London.

Previous reports suggest the foldable lineup could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also expected to have a 7.6-inch foldable 4:3 display as well.

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All of these specs and details have not been confirmed by Samsung yet. The camera specs and hardware information until announced by the company must be considered rumours.