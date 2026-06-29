Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may outshine Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung’s next foldable phones are still weeks away from launch, but leaks have already started revealing what to expect. While most of the attention is around the design of the newly expected member of the series, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could end up bringing the biggest upgrades yet. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in July 2026 in India: Oppo Reno 16, Nothing Phone 4b, Samsung foldables, more

The latest leak now suggests that Samsung may finally improve one area where foldables still lag behind regular flagship phones – the display brightness. Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is also tipped to pack a bigger battery than its predecessor. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 40,000 you can buy right now

Here’s everything that the latest leaks suggest.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: What to expect

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could feature a foldable OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. If the leak turns out to be accurate, it would make the display noticeably brighter than both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and even Samsung’s latest Galaxy S26 Ultra.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was tipped to offer around 2,600 nits of peak brightness, while reports suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra reaches close to 2,800 nits. A brighter panel should improve outdoor visibility, especially while using the foldable under direct sunlight.

Another interesting rumour is that Samsung may continue reducing the visibility of the display crease. Previous leaks have already hinted that both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra could come with an almost crease-free folding display.

Apart from the display, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery, while replacing the 4,400mAh battery found on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, meanwhile, is tipped to feature a 4,800mAh battery. Both phones are also expected to support 45W wired fast charging, which would be another welcome improvement for Samsung’s foldable lineup.

Leaks also suggest Samsung isn’t making major compromises on the camera hardware. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It could also feature two selfie cameras, one on the cover display and another on the inner foldable screen.

Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and at least 256GB storage. The phone is also expected to ship with One UI 9 based on Android 17, along with new Galaxy AI and Gemini-powered features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: What to expect

Samsung could also bring a noticeable upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip series. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to support 45W wired charging, a significant jump over the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s 25W charging speed. The phone is also expected to feature a 4,300mAh battery and could be powered either by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chipset or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, depending on the market.

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As always, Samsung has not confirmed any of these details yet. More information is expected to surface as the company gets closer to its next Galaxy Unpacked event.