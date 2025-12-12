Realme Narzo 90 Series India Price Leaked Ahead Of December 16 Launch: All Details

Realme is preparing to launch the new Narzo 90 lineup in India next week, but ahead of the official announcement, the pricing of both upcoming models – the Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G – has already surfaced online. While the company has teased key features such as the 7,000mAh Titan battery, 60W fast charging and new colour finishes, pricing was still under wraps until now. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

Here's a quick look at the leaked numbers and what else we know so far.

Realme Narzo 90 Series: Expected Price in India

According to a leak shared by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Narzo 90 series will arrive with the following starting prices (after bank offers):

Realme Narzo 90 5G: Rs 17,999

Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Rs 14,999

These prices reportedly include introductory discounts, which means the actual MRP may be slightly higher. If accurate, the Narzo 90x 5G will see a small price jump compared to last year’s Narzo 80x, while the standard Narzo 90 5G could land below the launch pricing of the 80 Pro. However, it must be noted that Realme will officially reveal the prices on December 16, when the phones make their India debut.

Realme has also updated its Amazon microsite to confirm colour choices:

Narzo 90 5G: Victory Gold, Carbon Black

Narzo 90x 5G: Nitro Blue, Flash Blue

The standard Narzo 90 5G is also teased to weigh 181g with a slim 7.79mm body, while both phones will feature a familiar rear camera design with a 50MP main sensor.

Realme Narzo 90x – Flash Blue, Nitro Blue

– 6GB and 8GB (128GB)

-6.8" 144hz HD+

– HBM 1200 nits

– 50MP +2MP Primary

– 8MP Front

– DM 6300

– 7000 mAh /60W

– Esim (NO)

– UI 6.0 14,999/* (Inc offers) pic.twitter.com/VhQVpKnef2 — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 12, 2025

Realme Narzo 90 And Realme Narzo 90x 5G: Expected Specifications

Both phones will ship with a 7,000mAh Titan battery, paired with 60W wired fast charging. The vanilla Narzo 90 5G also gets bypass charging, reverse wired charging, and a triple IP rating (IP66 + IP68 + IP69) for dust and water protection.

Under the hood, the Narzo 90 5G is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max, while the Narzo 90x 5G could use the Dimensity 6300. Each model will be offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations.

Realme will launch the Narzo 90 series in India on December 16 at 12 PM. Sales will go live on Amazon and Realme’s official site shortly after. With leaked pricing, large batteries, and aggressive specs, the Narzo 90 series is clearly aiming to compete in the crowded mid-range category.