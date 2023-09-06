Realme Narzo 60X India launch: Realme today launched a new mid-budget smartphone in India today. The company today launched the Realme Narzo 60X 5G smartphone in India. This new smartphone joins the company’s Narzo 60 series of devices, which also includes the Realme Narzo 60 5G and the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G smartphones. The newly launched Narzo 60X 5G smartphones comes with top-of-the line features, which includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chip to name a few. In India, the phone competes with the likes of the Realme 11X 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M14 and the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G to name a few.

Realme Narzo 60X India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme Narzo 60X 5G comes in two storage variants in India. While the variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 12,999 in India, the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 14,499 in the country. The newly launched smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting 12PM on September 12 in Stellar Green and Nebula Purple colour variants via Amazon India and Realme.com. The first sale of the device will begin at 12PM on September 15. As a part of the sale, Realme is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 via coupon to the interested buyers.

Realme Narzo 60X specification and features

Talking about the specifications, the Realme Narzo 60X 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a peak brightness of 680 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus 5G chipset that is coupled with ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 60X 5G comes with a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait lens. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.