Nothing OS 2.0 update: Nothing CEO Carl Pei back in June 2023 had announced that the Nothing Phone 1 will get Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 update by the end of this month. Now, roughly two months later the company has started rolling out Nothing OS 2.0 update to Nothing Phone 1 users across the globe. The announcement was made by Pei via a post on X (formerly Twitter). “We’ve now began rolling out Nothing OS 2 for Phone (1),” he wrote in a post on the platform.

It is worth noting that when Nothing had launched its first second-gen smartphone, that is, the Nothing Phone 2, last month, it shipped with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 update. More recently, the company rolled out Nothing OS 2.0.2a update to the Nothing Phone 2 with a bunch of camera improvements and some bug fixes. Now, a little over a month after the launch, Nothing has also started shipping the much awaited Nothing OS 2.0 update to its last year’s smartphone.

How to download Nothing OS 2.0 update on Nothing Phone 1?

To download Nothing OS 2.0 update on your Nothing Phone 1, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to System settings.

Step 3: Now go to System Update option and tap on ‘Check for Updates’ option.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Download and Install’ option and you are good to go.

What’s new in Nothing OS 2.0 update?

The Nothing OS 2.0 update brings a host of new features to the Nothing Phone 1. Here are the details:

— An update launcher grid layout that supports option to hide icon labels.

— The update also includes more options for customisable folders and the ability to try new layouts and folder covers by expanding the folder.

— The update also brings an updated design for Clock, Weather, and Quick Look widgets. It also brings a new Quick Settings widget to the mix.

— The Nothing OS 2.0 update also brings the company’s Glyph Interface 2.0 that we also saw in the Nothing Phone 2.

— Apart from that, the update brings a new Glyph torch to the phone.

— Nothing OS 2.0 brings Cloned app feature to the phone that will enable users to operate multiple accounts pertaining to a single app on the phone.

— Lastly, it brings App Locker functionality, which the users can use to put an additional lock on an app to increase safety.