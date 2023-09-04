Realme has revealed the launch date of its new smartphone in India. The company is all set to unveil the Realme Narzo 60x 5G in the country. The smartphone will be accompanied by a new pair of TWS earbuds dubbed Realme Buds T300. Both will arrive this week and are expected to go on sale later this month.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Realme Buds T300 India launch

Realme has scheduled to launch the Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Realme Buds T300 on September 6 at 12 PM. Both products will likely be available on Amazon for purchase. Unfortunately, the pricing for both products is under wraps.

It is worth noting that Realme launched two new Narzo 60 phones earlier this year. The Realme Narzo 60 5G costs Rs 17,999, whereas, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 23,999. It is unclear where Realme plans to place the Narzo 60x 5G. That information, along with more details about the phone will be uncovered on Wednesday at the official unveiling.

Apart from this, Realme has revealed that the Narzo 60x 5G will feature 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone will have a circular camera island akin to the Narzo 60 phones. The device will arrive in a Green colorway.

Realme has also confirmed two major highlights of the Buds T300. The new pair of TWS earbuds will come with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver and support 30dB Active Noise Cancellation.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is a rebranded Realme 11 Pro 5G in orange shade. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a narrow-bezel design. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 950 nits of peak brightness. It has a vegan leather back.

Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh Li-Po battery with support for 67W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging but lacks a 3.5mm jack for audio.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera system placed on a circular camera island. It has a 100MP main lens with OIS support. The main lens is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. There’s a 2MP camera on the front for selfies.

As for security, the device has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It boots on Androdi 13 SO and has Realme UI 4.0 on top. The dual-SIM 5G phone has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 as some of the connectivity options.