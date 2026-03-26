Realme 16 5G India launch date confirmed: Expected specifications, features

Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 5G in India next month. The company has already started teasing the device, confirming a few key features ahead of the launch. The smartphone was earlier introduced in select global markets, and it now makes its way to India as part of Realme’s number series lineup. Also Read: Realme 16 5G teased with ‘Selfie Mirror’ feature ahead of India launch: What to expect

The phone is expected to focus on battery life and practical features, along with a familiar design. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery

Realme 16 5G India launch date

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 16 5G will launch in India on April 2. The device is expected to be available via Flipkart and the company’s official website. Also Read: Realme 16T 5G gets BIS certification ahead of India launch: What to expect?

The phone will come in two colour options, Air Black and Air White, as revealed through early listings.

Selfie mirror and design

One of the more noticeable additions this time is the “selfie mirror” placed next to the rear camera module.

The phone features a horizontal camera layout with a 50MP primary sensor and a circular LED flash. Alongside this, a small reflective surface has been added. This can be used to frame selfies using the rear camera instead of the front one.

It is a simple addition, but it could be useful for users who prefer clicking selfies with the main camera.

Battery and charging

Realme has confirmed that the phone will pack a 7,000mAh battery. This is larger than what we usually see in this segment. The device is expected to support 60W fast charging. For users who spend a lot of time on their phones, whether it’s streaming, gaming, or hotspot usage, battery life could be one of the main highlights here.

Realme 16 5G specifications (expected)

Based on the global variant, the Realme 16 5G is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, along with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone is also expected to feature a 6.57-inch display and run on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0. Realme has said it will offer three Android updates along with four years of security updates.

It may also come with a vapour chamber cooling system to handle heat during regular use, along with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

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What to expect

The Realme 16 5G seems to focus more on everyday use rather than just numbers on paper. Features like the selfie mirror and the large battery are simple, but they can be useful in day-to-day usage. Pricing will be announced at the time of launch.