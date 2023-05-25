comscore
    Realme is all set to unveil its upcoming Realme 11 Pro series in India. The series is expected to come with notable features like up to 200MP cameras and 100W fast charging.

    • Realme 11 Pro series will launch in June in India.
    • Realme ropes in Shah Rukh Khan for the promotion of the phone.
    • The Bollywood actor is also the new brand ambassador of Realme.
    Realme via Press Release has confirmed that Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan is the new brand ambassador of Realme. The actor will also be promoting the upcoming Realme 11 Pro series in India. Interestingly, the company has now revealed the design of the phone alongside its release timeline. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 with 33W SuperVOOC charging goes on sale in India

    Realme 11 Pro series launch timeline

    Realme 11 Pro will launch next month, i.e. in June. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t given out an exact date. However, since the promotion of the phone has kickstarted, we expect the device to launch in the first half of June. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 goes on special sale today: Check price, offer and specifications

    Realme 11 Pro series: What to expect?

    The Realme 11 Pro series is expected to have two smartphones, namely, the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. The duo will feature a similar design but some of the specs will differ. As per the promotional poster of the series where Shak Rukh Khan is holding the phone, the device looks premium. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 launched with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Check price and offers

    Realme is upgrading the rear design of the phone by offering a circular camera island. The back of the phone appears to offer a leather-like feel. Apart from the design, we do know the specs of the series since it was launched in China sometime back.

    The Realme 11 Pro series in China comes with a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has HDR10 certification, 1 billion colors, and 950 nits of peak brightness.

    The differences between the two phone strike when we look at the cameras. The Realme 11 Pro has a dual camera system with a 100MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ boasts a triple camera system with a whopping 200MP Samsung main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro unit.

    The Realme 11 Pro has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, whereas, the Realme 11 Pro+ features a 32MP front camera. The rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps.

    Powering the series is the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It’s a new octa-core chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The series packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Pro model has a 67W fast charging, whereas, the Pro+ has a 100W fast charging.

    The duo boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has Realme UI 4.0 on top. Other than this, the series has a stereo speaker setup and a Type-C port, but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    • Published Date: May 25, 2023 5:53 PM IST
