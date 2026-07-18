POCO M8 Power, POCO X8 could launch in India soon; expected to rebrand Redmi Note 17 series

POCO may soon launch two new smartphones in India. Recent leaks suggest the company is working on the POCO M8 Power and POCO X8, with both devices expected to launch sometime this quarter. Although POCO has not announced anything yet, the two phones are tipped to arrive as rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 17 series, which recently debuted in China. Also Read: Xiaomi could launch a pocket gimbal camera with Snapdragon 8-series chip: Here's what we know

Xiaomi has often introduced Redmi smartphones in global markets under the POCO branding, and the latest leaks suggest the company may continue with the same strategy this time as well. If that happens, buyers can expect the POCO M8 Power to be a rebranded Redmi Note 17, while the POCO X8 could arrive as the Redmi Note 17 Pro with only minor changes. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 review: Premium experience with a few practical trade-offs

India launch timeline tipped

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the POCO M8 Power and POCO X8 are expected to launch in India during the current quarter. While an exact launch date has not been revealed, the timeline suggests the announcement could happen over the next few weeks or months. Also Read: Redmi Turbo 5 India launch on June 16: Check expected specs, features and availability

The tipster also hinted that pricing may become a key talking point. Although the upcoming POCO phones are expected to offer hardware similar to the Redmi Note 17 series sold in China, the Indian variants could reportedly be priced higher than their Redmi counterparts. However, there is no official confirmation from POCO on pricing at the moment.

Expected specifications

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, the POCO M8 Power will borrow its specifications from the Redmi Note 17. The Redmi phone was introduced in China on July 14 with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor and could pack an 8,000mAh battery. If POCO retains the same hardware for the Indian model, the M8 Power could appeal to users looking for long battery life without spending too much.

The POCO X8, on the other hand, is expected to be based on the Redmi Note 17 Pro and target buyers looking for a more feature-rich mid-range smartphone.

Camera details surface

Another leak from tipster Kacper Skrzypek has revealed possible camera specifications of the Indian POCO X8. According to the tipster, the Indian POCO X8 is likely to get a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor, mirroring the camera hardware of the Chinese Redmi Note 17 Pro.

Interestingly, the global variant of the Redmi Note 17 Pro is expected to replace the 2MP depth sensor with an 8MP ultrawide camera. It remains to be seen whether POCO sticks with the Chinese hardware for India or brings the ultrawide camera to the Indian model as well.

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POCO is yet to announce the smartphones officially, so specifications, pricing and launch timelines could change before the devices make their debut.