OnePlus N6's display, battery, cameras and other details confirmed ahead of June 30 launch

OnePlus is all set to launch its next budget smartphone — the OnePlus N6 — in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed several of its key features. From the display and cameras to the battery and charging speeds, a lot is already official. Also Read: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 launched in India with 12mm drivers, ANC, 54-hour battery life: Price, features

The N6 is expected to sit below the Nord lineup, making it one of the more affordable OnePlus smartphones in the market. Also Read: Amazon listing reveals FIRST look at OnePlus N series smartphone ahead of launch

Display, cameras and cooling system

OnePlus has confirmed that the N6 will feature a flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The company has not revealed whether it is using an AMOLED or LCD panel, but the display will have a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Also Read: OnePlus may launch its MOST affordable smartphone series in India; A lower price than Nord CE 6 Lite

On the back, the phone gets a dual-camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. OnePlus has not shared details about the secondary camera yet. The phone will also support video recording at up to 60fps and include Dual-View Video mode, which lets users record using the front and rear cameras at the same time.

For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus N6 comes with an 8MP front camera.

OnePlus is also bringing a vapour chamber cooling system with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area. According to the company, this is the largest cooling system in its segment and is designed to keep temperatures under control during gaming and other demanding tasks.

Battery and charging speeds

The smartphone packs an 8,000mAh battery, matching the capacity found on the higher-end OnePlus Nord CE 6.

OnePlus claims the battery can last for up to three days on a single charge under typical usage. The company also says it is designed to maintain its health for up to seven years.

Charging is handled by 45W wired fast charging. OnePlus claims that just five minutes of charging can provide up to 1.7 hours of YouTube playback.

Processor, software and colours

While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the processor, a recent Geekbench listing suggests the N6 could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The listing also showed 6GB of RAM, an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, and Android 16.

On Geekbench, the phone scored 788 points in the single-core test and 1,993 points in the multi-core benchmark. It also recorded AI benchmark scores of 532 for single precision, 945 for half precision and 1,072 for quantized performance.

The OnePlus N6 will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. The smartphone will be available in two colour options — Fresh Mint and Midnight Green.

Expected price and availability

OnePlus has confirmed that the N6 will launch in India on June 30 at 12 PM IST. The phone will be sold through Amazon and other authorised retail channels.

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Although the official pricing will be announced at launch, OnePlus has already indicated that the smartphone will fall in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price bracket.