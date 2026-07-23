Google Meet users no longer have to search for recordings thanks to this new update

Google has announced a new organizational feature for its video conferencing and online meeting platform, Google Meet. The feature will automatically stores recordings, meeting notes, and transcripts inside dedicated folders within Google Drive. Google announced this update with an aim to make easier for users to locate their meeting contents and improve collaboration on the platform by ensuring that files are grouped together in one place seamlessly and efficiently. Also, the update will reduce clutter in Drive. Also Read: Google Meet hits Apple CarPlay before Android Auto, here’s how it works

The change will applies to all Google Workspace customers and it will be rolled out gradually starting later this month. Also Read: Google Meet makes presentations easier with new feature

Google Meet gets a dedicated folder in Google Drive

Google Meet will now automatically make a new “Google Meet” folder within the meeting host’s My Drive. Recordings, AI-generated notes from meetings and transcripts will be uploaded directly to this folder after each meeting, as opposed to standalone files. Also Read: Google Meet Uses Ultrasound To Detect When You’re In A Conference Room

There will also be an individual subfolder for each meeting. This will automatically organize all the files associated with a meeting together, with recordings, transcripts and notes, which will make it much easier to find information later after the meeting.

Recurring meetings will be even more efficient, says Google. Files that are created in several instances of the same recurring meeting will be stored in a single meeting folder, rather than in separate folders for each occurrence.

These meeting artifacts were previously uploaded directly to the host’s My Drive, without any structure, sometimes resulting in lost location over time.

Shortcut to shared files will be given to meeting attendees

The update also enhances the way that participants share content during meetings.

Google is no longer going to restrict access to the meeting host, but will instead generate shortcuts to any recordings, transcripts, and notes that the attendees already have permission to access within their own Google Meet folders.

No unnecessary duplicate copies of the original files will exist, and the original files will still be in the meeting host’s Google Drive. The shortcuts just help participants locate the material from a meeting without having to look through shared folders, email or chat messages.

This is especially helpful for teams that participate in many meetings together, and who want to have easy access to the history of the team discussions and documentations.

Improved AI Meeting Notes and Transcripts organization

With Google’s AI capabilities rolling out through the Workspace suite, meeting notes and transcripts are growing in significance as a way to capture the content of meetings and actionable items.

These files will automatically be grouped into folder files by meeting, so users can quickly review conversations, decisions, and recordings without having to sort the files.

The update is also supported by the fact that Google Meet is becoming increasingly AI-powered, with meeting summaries, notes, and transcripts automatically created for eligible Workspace plans.

You can rename the existing Meet Recordings

As part of the rollout, Google is also removing its current folder organization.

The “Meet Recordings” folder will automatically be renamed to “Legacy Meet Recordings” and placed inside the new Google Meet folder.

While migrating, users might see both the Meet Recordings folder and the new Google Meet folder in Google Drive for a brief period. Google states that this is normal and will be gone after the migration.

Automated workflows, integrations, and API scripts that include references to existing folder names or folder IDs are recommended to be reviewed by workspace administrators before the transition, since these might require updates following the transition.

Rollout timeline

Google has already started rolling out the feature to customers of its Workspace.

Rapid Release domains: Rollout begins on July 22, 2026 and will be complete in 1-3 days.

Scheduled Release domains: It is expected to be rollout starting July 30, 2026 and available in 1-3 days.

It will be offered to all Google Workspace customers, and end users need only take no actions to reap the benefits of the new folder structure.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

How Google is making meeting files easier to find

Google latest update is relatively small, however, it has practical improvements for Google Workspace. Users who rely on Google Meet for daily collaboration will be benefitted with this update. The tech giant is reducing the time users spend searching for essential meeting artifacts. It not just automatically organizes recordings, but will also allow to generates transcript and send meeting notes into the dedicated folders.