OnePlus 16 launch in India cancelled? Here's what the new leak suggests

OnePlus fans in India are already worrying about the future of the company and the launches as several rumours have hinted towards the exit by the next year. Now, Indian OnePlus fans have to wait a little longer for the next flagship phone. A latest leak by tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) claimed that the OnePlus 16 may not launch in India, even though it’s expected to debut in China later this year. Also Read: Realme leaves China, confirms switch to ColorOS 17 for future devices in other markets

But before you jump to conclusions, it’s worth noting that neither OnePlus nor Oppo has confirmed any of these claims. Also Read: Is OnePlus exiting India? Report suggests brand could leave market by 2027

OnePlus 16 to skip India?

According to tipster Debayan Roy, the OnePlus 16 is now expected to skip the Indian market altogether. Not only that, the same leak also claims that Oppo’s upcoming Find X10 Ultra may not launch in India either. Instead, Oppo could reportedly bring another flagship, the Find X10 Pro Max, to India in 2027. But again, what we have to keep in mind is that these are still based on leaks and rumours and final word from the tech officials are missing. Also Read: OnePlus N6x India launch teased on Amazon; may be the most affordable OnePlus phone

Even though the OnePlus 16 launch in India remains uncertain, leaks have started revealing what it could offer in the possible available markets. The OnePlus 16 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, a large battery – possibly 9,000mAh, and a 200MP telephoto camera.

OnePlus’ exit story so far..

The latest leak comes shortly after reports suggested that Oppo is planning to restructure its smartphone business across several global markets. According to a Bloomberg report, OnePlus could gradually reduce its presence outside China over the next couple of years. Some previous reports suggested OnePlus may first scale back operations in the US and Europe, with India also being part of the reported long-term restructuring plans.

However, OnePlus has not confirmed that it plans to exit India. In fact, the company had earlier clarified that it would continue operating in the Indian market despite changes in some overseas regions.

Should OnePlus users or fans be worried?

Not really, at least for now.

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This is simply because there is no official confirmation about the OnePlus 16 launch cancellation in India or regarding the brand exit in the country. Having said that, you can calm down as the existing OnePlus devices will continue to receive their software updates as per the schedule and after-sale services are already being handled through Oppo’s service network in India.