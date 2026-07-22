Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Watch 9 arrive with Snapdragon Wear Elite: Price in India, specs

Samsung has expanded its wearable lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The new smartwatches bring upgraded hardware, brighter displays, bigger batteries and several AI-powered health features aimed at helping users keep better track of their fitness and overall wellness. Both watches run Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch and are powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 are here: Price in India, specs and everything new

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 price in India

Galaxy Watch 9 (Bluetooth, 40mm) – Rs 37,999

Galaxy Watch 9 (Bluetooth, 44mm) – Rs 40,999

Galaxy Watch 9 (LTE, 40mm) – Rs 41,999

Galaxy Watch 9 (LTE, 44mm) – Rs 44,999

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 – Rs 64,999

Pre-orders begin on July 22 in select markets, while general availability starts from August 7. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lands in a new avatar

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 specifications

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live: How to watch, event details, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is available in a single 47mm size and comes in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray colours. The smartwatch features a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Sapphire Crystal glass with up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, making it easier to read outdoors. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite processor paired with 2GB RAM and 64GB storage. The watch packs an 800mAh battery, which Samsung says is 35% larger than the previous Ultra model, and supports wireless fast charging.

For durability, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 carries IP69K, 10ATM, MIL-STD-810H and EN13319 certifications, allowing it to handle dust, water and even diving. It can automatically track dive depth, time and water temperature, while advanced diving features developed with Mares will be added through the Ultra 2 Diving app later this year.

The watch also introduces dedicated outdoor tracking tools, including Trail Run mode that provides elevation data, climbing progress and terrain impact. Samsung has also added Nutrition Alert, which estimates sweat loss relative to body weight and offers hydration guidance during runs.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 specifications

The Galaxy Watch 9 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The smaller version comes in Cream and Graphite colours, while the larger model is offered in Graphite and Silver.

It features a Sapphire Crystal-protected Super AMOLED display with up to 3,000 nits brightness. The 44mm model has a 1.47-inch display, while the 40mm version gets a 1.34-inch panel. Like the Ultra 2, it is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset with 2GB RAM, although storage is limited to 32GB. Battery capacity stands at 445mAh for the 44mm model and 390mAh for the 40mm version.

The smartwatch uses an aluminium case and supports interchangeable bands, including Sports, Misty and Fabric options. It is rated IP68, 5ATM and MIL-STD-810H for durability.

AI-powered health features

Both smartwatches share Samsung’s latest AI-powered health features. Using the BioActive Sensor, they continuously monitor biometric data and provide personalised insights through Samsung Health.

New features include Vitals, which tracks a user’s baseline health during sleep and sends alerts if significant changes are detected. The watches also include Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, and Hearing monitoring. Samsung has also updated its Sleep Apnea feature with new AI algorithms following FDA clearance.

Other sensors include an optical bio-signal sensor, electrical heart signal sensor, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor and light sensor. Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and dual-frequency GPS.

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Samsung is also bundling a 60-day Strava trial and a two-month iFIT trial with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 in supported markets.