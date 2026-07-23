Enough about the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8: Samsung unveils its first Galaxy Card

Samsung has hosted it highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked yesterday, unveiling host of products, including Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung smart glasse, and Galaxy AI capabilities. What what’s different this time is the introduction of a new product called Samsung Galaxy Card. It is company’s first branded credit card that offers cash rewards on everyday spending. In addition, it also provides enhanced benefits for purchases made directly through Samsung. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 are here: Price in India, specs and everything new

The Samsung Galaxy Card is issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank on the Visa network. The tech giant has designed the card with an aim to integrate it closely with Samsung’s ecosystem, especially with Samsung Wallet. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lands in a new avatar

Nevertheless, the card will be currently available to the general public in the United States and the company could globally rollout in coming months. It will be begin issued to the public starting 22 July, 2026, wherein selected eligible customers can apply via an early access program. Also Read: Caviar unveils luxury Messi and Ronaldo iPhone 17 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra editions in 24K gold

Talking about the new card holders, they can also earn a $200 bonus in cash rewards as soon as they spend $2,000 within the first 90 days of opening their account.

How to apply cash rewards to everyday purchases

Samsung Galaxy Card has a multi-level rewards program that rewards Samsung products and merely day-to-day spending:

5% cash back on qualifying in-store purchases.

3% Cashback on Samsung Wallet Transactions.

2% cashback on eligible streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify.

1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

The cardholder will also enjoy 20% discount on Samsung VIP Advantage membership, and 5% cash reward for any Samsung VIP Advantage membership purchases and renewals (terms apply).

Designed for Samsung Ecosystem

The Galaxy Card comes in both virtual and physical, with the latter being a premium metal, and is tightly coupled to Samsung Wallet. The wallet lets users store the card safely together with other payment cards, IDs, digital keys, boarding passes and other digital credentials compatible with it.

The experience is supported by Samsung Knox, the company’s defense-grade security platform, to safeguard Galaxy device payment credentials and personal information.

Samsung is strengthening its Digital Services

With the launch of Galaxy Card, Samsung’s digital services will further deepen its integration with the Galaxy ecosystem, helping Galaxy users to enjoy rewards on their normal spending. The company claims it has made payments easier while at the same time offering more value to users by way of cashback rewards and easy integration with Samsung Wallet.

Partnership With Barclays and Visa

Issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank on Visa network, the Galaxy Card is a Visa-branded prepaid card. Galaxy Card is a Visa prepaid card that’s issued on the Visa network by Barclays US Consumer Bank. The partnership is designed to bring Samsung’s digital ecosystem together with Barclays’ consumer banking services and Visa’s global payment network to provide a secure and beneficial payment experience.

The partnership is aimed at seamlessly integrating payment services into Samsung Wallet, where users will be able to handle their finances, along with payment cards, digital IDs, passes and other digital credentials, in one application.

Availability

If you are living in the United States and fall under eligible early access, then you can apply Samsung Galaxy Card immediately via company’s online channels. Applications will open to the general public on 22 July. Besides this, customers can also apply the card while shopping at Samsung retail store across the US.

Interestingly, the card offers competitive cashback rates, premium metal design, and Samsung Wallet integration. The card mark’s Samsung’s entry into the branded credit card market along with strengthening its connected ecosystem of services and deices.