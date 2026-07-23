Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Everything announced beyond the new foldables and smartwatches

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in London was largely focused on the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Watch lineup. But those weren’t the only announcements made during the event. Samsung also shared details about new software features, display technology, battery upgrades, and its upcoming smart glasses, giving a better idea of where the Galaxy ecosystem is headed over the next few months. Also Read: Enough about the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Z Flip8: Samsung unveils its first Galaxy Card

Samsung’s foldables get new battery and display tech

Apart from launching new devices, Samsung confirmed that its latest foldables are the first in the company’s lineup to use silicon-carbon battery technology. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 all switch to the new battery design, allowing Samsung to fit more battery capacity without making the devices significantly thicker. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Watch 9 arrive with Snapdragon Wear Elite: Price in India, specs

The biggest improvement is on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which now packs a 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,400mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung has also increased wired charging speeds to 45W. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 are here: Price in India, specs and everything new

The inner display has received a noticeable upgrade as well. Samsung says its new Titanium Flex technology makes the crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra much less visible. On top of that, a new anti-reflective coating cuts down glare, making the screen easier to see in sunlight and brightly lit environments.

One UI 9 brings new AI-powered features

Samsung also introduced One UI 9, based on Android 17, which will debut with the latest foldables.

One of the headline additions is Fan Cam, an AI-powered feature that automatically tracks a person while recording videos. It can then crop the footage into formats such as 9:16 or 1:1, making it easier to create content for platforms like Instagram Reels and TikTok without manually editing every clip.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8’s cover screen is also becoming much more capable. Users can now swipe down to access Quick Settings and notifications, swipe to open the app drawer, and navigate the external display much like they would on the main screen. The update removes several of the limitations that existed on earlier Flip models.

Samsung shares more details about Galaxy Glasses

Samsung didn’t officially launch its smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked, but it did reveal several new details.

Earlier this year, the company had already confirmed it is working with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the design of the upcoming Galaxy Glasses. The wearable will run Android XR with Google’s Gemini AI at the centre of the experience.

Samsung also said the first generation of Galaxy Glasses with use Qualcomm’s AR1 Gen 1 chip. Instead of featuring a built-in display, the glasses are designed as an AI-first wearable that relies on voice interactions, cameras, and Gemini-powered assistance.

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Another feature Samsung confirmed is gesture control. Users will be able to control the glasses using hand gestures while wearing a compatible Wear OS smartwatch. Samsung has not announced an exact launch date yet, but said the Galaxy Glasses are scheduled to arrive later this year.