Google now lets you sign in using a selfie video: How it works, setup process

Google has introduced a new way for users to sign in to their accounts using a selfie video. The feature is designed to give users another recovery option if they are locked out of their account or cannot access their usual phone or computer. Also Read: Google Meet users no longer have to search for recordings thanks to this new update

The company says Google Accounts often contain personal photos, emails, files and other important information, so having more than one way to verify your identity can make it easier to regain access when needed. The new feature joins existing sign-in and recovery methods such as passkeys and recovery contacts. Also Read: Google Maps may soon use Gmail, Photos and Calendar data to plan your trips

How to set up selfie video sign-in

To enable selfie video sign-in, users need to: Also Read: Google launches three new Gemini AI models: But there's no Gemini 3.5 Pro yet

Open their Google Account settings and check if the feature is available.

Select the selfie video sign-in option.

Look at the device’s camera and follow the on-screen instructions.

Complete a few guided head movements so Google can capture multiple angles of the face.

Finish the setup process to securely save the selfie video.

If users are locked out of their account later, they can record another selfie video. Google will compare it with the one saved during setup to verify their identity before allowing them to sign in.

According to Google, the feature is meant to provide another recovery option rather than replace existing sign-in methods.

Google says security is built into the process

Google says it has added multiple security checks to reduce the chances of someone using fake images or AI-generated videos to gain access to another person’s account.

In a blog post announcing the feature, the company said it compares the new recording with the saved selfie video while also asking users to perform simple movements during verification. These checks are designed to confirm that a real person is in front of the camera instead of a static image or a manipulated video. Google also said its existing systems continue to look for suspicious sign-in attempts during the process.

The move comes as more technology companies are turning to biometric verification instead of relying only on passwords for identity checks.

Privacy controls remain with users

Google says selfie videos are stored securely with the user’s permission and are encrypted while stored on its servers. The company added that the videos are used only to help users sign in unless they choose to share them for other purposes.

Users can also delete their saved selfie video at any time from their Google Account settings. According to Google, the encrypted storage helps keep the data protected even when it is not being used.

Why Google is adding the feature

The new sign-in option arrives at a time when AI-generated photos and videos are becoming increasingly realistic. According to Google, this is why the company has focused on “liveness” verification instead of relying only on facial matching.

Many technology companies are increasingly adopting biometric authentication as an alternative to passwords, while also facing growing scrutiny over how facial and voice data is collected and stored. Although selfie video sign-in could make account recovery easier and help reduce fraud, the use of biometric information continues to raise privacy concerns among regulators and users alike.

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Google says eligible users can check whether the feature is available for their account and set up selfie video through its sign-in settings.