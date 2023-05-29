Last week, iQOO’s CEO Nipun Marya revealed the launch of a new Neo series phone in India. This upcoming phone was believed to be the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, the elder brother of iQOO Neo 7 which launched in India a few months back. Also Read - iQOO confirms launch of a new Neo series phone, likely the iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Now, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro has appeared on Geekbench revealing its key internals including its chipset. The smartphone is expected to launch in India next month under Rs 40,000 price bracket.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, other specs

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro with model number vivo I2217 has scored 1,112 points in the single-core department and 3,578 points in the multi-core department. The device was benchmarked earlier today on Geekbench 5.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core chipset which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For the unversed, this is a flagship SoC from last year.

Having said that, consider the iQOO Neo 7 Pro to be a powerful handset. As per Geekbench, the device has 7.17GB of RAM which translates to 8GB.

We expect that the phone will come with up to 256GB of internal storage. As for the operating system, the device will boot on Android 13 OS when it launches.

Apart from this, the rest of the specs of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro are still under wraps but rumors suggest it to be a rebadged model. It is said to be a rebadge of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was launched in China sometime back.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro to be a rebadged model of iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

If the rumored news is to be believed, then the iQOO Neo 7 Pro will pack solid hardware. The Racing Edition comes with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution.

The screen is an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support. The panel has HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. iQOO has offered a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Powering the handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Since the phone is from the Neo series, it comes with several gaming-related features.

As far as the optics are concerned, the device flaunts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The 5G device boots on Android 13 OS and has OriginOS. In India, the rebadged iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to have FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13.