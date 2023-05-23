Earlier this year, iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 7 in India. The device comes in the Rs 30,000 segment and offers a solid specs sheet. Now, its elder brother is slated to launch soon. iQOO’s India CEO Nipun Marya has shared the promotional poster of a new Neo series phone confirming its launch to be soon. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

iQOO Neo 7 Pro India launch confirmed

According to the promo poster shared by Marya, iQOO may launch the iQOO Neo 7 Pro. It's also worth noting that the Neo 7 Pro was in leaks for a while now, which also hints that this could be the right time for the unveiling of the phone.

Unfortunately, the exact release date of the phone isn't confirmed but since the promotional campaign has begun, we can expect the launch to happen in the coming weeks.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: What to expect?

iQOO Neo 7 Pro is said to be the rebadged version of iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition which was launched in China in December last year. If that’s to be believed, then the Neo 7 Pro will be a powerful mid-ranger.

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition sports a design similar to the iQOO Neo 7. The device sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It’s an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Since the phone is from the Neo series, it comes with several gaming-related features.

In terms of cameras, the device has a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for clicking selfie portraits.

The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos, whereas, the front camera is restricted to 1080 videos. There are several camera modes on the phone including Night Mode, Portrait, and others.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. Unfortunately, it lacks wireless charging support. iQOO has offered a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for connectivity, it has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and other GNSS services. It also has NFC and IR blaster.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro expected price in India

Judging by the chipset, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000. The device may come in limited RAM and storage variants in the country.