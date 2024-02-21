Amazon finds: Top gaming phones under Rs 50,000

Amazon finds: Looking for a gaming phone? While there are not many dedicated gaming smartphones, there are several devices that come with powerful hardware and efficient thermals. If your budget is somewhere around Rs 50,000, you can get many phones that excel at gaming.

READ MORE OnePlus 12R buyers can get full refund until March 16

We have curated some of the top smartphones you can consider for gaming on Amazon. These phones are available at a discounted price, making them value for money. Let’s take a look at the top options.

iQOO’s Neo 7 Pro 5G is a good smartphone for gaming on a budget as it is priced at Rs 30,999 on Amazon. Additionally, there are bank offers with which you can grab the handset under Rs 30,000. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. It is a flagship-grade chipset that comes with Adreno 730 GPU. It has 8GB of base RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. It has a 50MP triple-rear camera system. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Buy Now on Amazon

OnePlus 12R is the latest addition to the company’s mid-range portfolio. It is priced starting at Rs 39,999 and has up to Rs 1,500 bank discount. If you can spend Rs 10,000 extra, then the OnePlus 12R is a good choice as it comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution. It features a 50MP triple-rear camera system with 4K video recording support. The device packs a larger 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It boots on the latest Android 14 OS out of the box with Oxygen OS 14 on top.

Buy Now on Amazon

iQOO 12 5G is the most powerful smartphone on this list. It is priced at Rs 52,999, but an be grabbed at around Rs 50,000 with bank offers. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with a base 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. It sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. It has a 50MP triple-rear camera system, including a dedicated periscope telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom support. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support.

Buy Now on Amazon

These are some of the top gaming phones you can buy on Amazon and play high-end games like Genshin Impact, COD Mobile, PUBG, Asphalt 9, and others.