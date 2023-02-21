iQOO Neo 7 Review: A decent gaming phone that won't burn a hole in your pocket

Gaming market in India today is growing faster than most media sub-sectors in technology in the country. Gaming market in India is sizeable at $1.5B (~ one percent global share) and is expected to triple in size to a $5B+ market by 2025 on the back of the “mobile-first” phenomenon, a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Sequoia India predicts. The gaming industry in India has seen a growth of almost 40 percent in 2019-20, more than that of OTT, television and social media platforms. 86 percent of this market consists of mobile phone users. With the expansion of smartphone-based gaming industry in the country, the demand for gaming-oriented smartphones have also increased drastically. To cater the need, most of the smartphone maker are trying their best to capture the gaming smartphone market by inducing gaming phones with performance agnostic features. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 to launch in India on February 16: Expected price, specs and more

In this chain of events, iQOO has launched its gaming smartphone — the iQOO Neo 7 — with an aim to attract gamers who do not want to invest a lot for buying a gaming phone. We used the iQOONeo 7 for around a week and here is what we think about the latest device from iQOO.

iQOO Neo 7 Performance:

The latest iQOO phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G Mobile Platform, which adopts the TSMC 4nm process has good power efficiency performance with an AnTuTu benchmark score of 893690+, allowing more appropriate performance. The iQOO Neo 7 comes with extended RAM 3.0, which expands your RAM by 8GB, allowing a 12GB RAM phone to be expanded to a 20GB RAM phone. This in turn allows users to smoothly open and switch between multiple apps instantly. It also makes gaming incredibly smooth and lag free. During our review, the smartphone performed well while browsing the internet and doing almost most of the daily task. In addition, social media apps such YouTube, WhatsApp, or Facebook ran without any difficulty.

For better gaming experience, the smartphone comes with the Motion Control, which is added in the Ultra Game Mode. With the IQOO Neo 7 you get six motion control options — left hand lifting, right hand lifting, left leaning, right leaning, horizontal forward pressing and horizontal backward pressing — and corresponding illustrations. It also has Gesture Control with gyroscopes, acceleration sensors and other IC characteristics that allows more control to the basic gaming experience.

The smartphone also has 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motors that starts faster, has stronger vibration, and feels more vivid and real than Z-Axis Linear Motor. Most games also played well with this device and the phone does not heat up while gaming. Additionally, iQOO Neo 7 boasts a Dual Stereo Speaker that adds better sound effect.

The phone runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company promises two major Android updates and three years of security patches. FunTouch OS runs smoothly on the device.

The 5,000 mAh battery is supported by a 120W FlashCharge that features a dual-supercharge pump + dual-cell architecture (20V 6A), which significantly shortens the charging time and allows for a 50 percent charge in just 10 minutes. During our regular use with social media apps and video watching, it could last more than a day.

iQOO Neo 7 Camera:

The iQOO Neo 7 has a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 64MP camera with OIS, LED flash, a 2MP depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. It is also equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL Plus (2.0) Pixel Isolation Technology, that uses specially designed materials to reduce light loss and light reflection between pixels. With the High Pixel Mode (algorithm), the GW3 automatically rearranges the pixels in the sensor based on light available to deliver sharpness through smaller pixels in bright conditions and capture more light with larger pixels in darker environments, capturing crisp, bright images. During our testing, the photos clicked in daylight or in the presence of perfect lighting came out decent which you can share on your social media profile. It had a great amount of detailing. There is a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies as well as video chats and it performed well. The Portrait mode on the phone offers good edge detection and the phone also surprised me with the night mode.

iQOO Neo 7 Design and Display:

In terms of design the smartphone scores descent marks, thanks to its simple design. The phone builds on the same design language as the iQOO Neo 6 with a plastic body, but still manages to look good. The iQOO Neo 7 5G weighs about 193g and is 8.58mm thick. At the back the smartphone sports a triple camera setup. The brand calls its camera module design “Retro Futurism” as it is inspired by vintage photos taken on age-old cameras. The volume rocker and power button are placed at the right portion of the device. On the top, there is a secondary microphone and an IR blaster. A SIM tray, primary microphone, USB Type-C port and a speaker grille are placed at the bottom. The iQOO Neo7 5G is available in two colours – Interstellar Black as well as Frost Blue and we used the Frost Blue variant.

iQOO Neo 7 flaunts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1200Hz instant touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 1500nits brightness. The screen is quite bright in different lighting conditions, even under harsh sunlight you won’t face any difficulty while using it.

Conclusion:

iQOO Neo 7 price in India is Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The phone comes in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colours. The company is offering Rs 1,500 flat discount when paid through HDFC, ICICI and SBI cards. There is an extra Rs 2,000 exchange bonus and no-cost EMI. At the given price, iQOO Neo 7 is a good option for those who are planning buy a decent Android smartphone for gaming. The smartphone comes with a fair a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC and Android 13 OS out of the box. We feel the smartphone ticks almost all the boxes for almost all kinds of buyers except those who are planning to buy a smartphone primarily for photography.