OpenAI introduces ChatGPT-5.5 Instant as new default ChatGPT model

OpenAI has introduced a new AI model that replaces the older GPT 5.3 version. The model is called ChatGPT 5.5 Instant, which is designed to improve accuracy and reduce mistakes. According to OpenAI, the new ChatGPT 5.5 Instant will make everyday conversations even more smoother and more useful for users. In addition, the model is also built to respond faster as compared to the older versions currently available. ChatGPT 5.5 Instant will handle complex information more carefully. The tech giant launched a new model with an aim to focus on both performance and user experience in daily use. Also Read: ChatGPT 5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7: Which model should you trust?

What is GPT-5.5 Instant in ChatGPT

OpneAI developed a new foundation model for ChatGPT users – the ChatGPT 5.5 Instant. The model will work as a default model for general conversations and will replace GPT 5.3 Instant. The idea behind this new model is quite simple – it is meant for quick answers, will perform regular tasks like explaining topics, writing, and searching along with answering everyday questions. Also Read: How OpenAI ‘screwed up’ ChatGPT 5.2 writing quality, according to Sam Altman

The tech giant has positioned this new model as a lighter and faster version of its advanced models. While OpenAI has more powerful models that can handle deep reasoning, GPT 5.5 Instant will focus more on speed and smooth interaction for normal users. Also Read: OpenAI's GPT-5 Officially Released: Key Features, Pricing, And How It Compares To GPT 4

GPT-5.5 Instant is starting to roll out in ChatGPT. It’s a big upgrade, giving you smarter, clearer, and more personalized answers in a warmer, more natural tone. And it's also more concise, which we heard you wanted. We think you'll love chatting with it. pic.twitter.com/HSQOhjqxp7 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 5, 2026

GPT 5.5 Instant Features

Improved Accuracy and Better Performance

One of the striking features of GPT 5.5 Instant is that it can deliver better performance across different tests. Based on OpenAI’s test, the model performed better in areas like visual reasoning, math, science, and more.

Interestingly, the model scored higher in AIME 2025 math test compared to the previous versions. Furthermore, the model also showcased improvements in multimodel reasoning benchmarks. This means it can understand and connect texts, images, and context more effectively.

Reliable Answers and Reduced Hallucinations

One of the major focuses during building this model was to reduce hallucinations and receive accurate answers. OpneAI claims that its new GPT 5.5 Instant produces fewer incorrect responses, especially taking care of sensitive topics like finance, law, and medicine.

The company conducted internal testing which showcase that there is a drop in inaccurate claims when compared to GPT 5.3 Instant. This not only makes the model more reliable but also delivers information and guidance effectively.

Notably, the model is also better at deciding when it should use web search and when it should rely on existing knowledge.

Memory Source and Personalized Improvements

OpenAI has introduced ‘Memory Source’ in GPT 5.5 Instant. This feature brings improvements in how the model uses context and memory. Meaning, it can refer past conversations, files, and even connected services like Gmail. This allows the model to provide personalized answers. Remarkable, this makes the conversation more transparent because users can see and manage the data used in responses.

If needed, you can also remove or correct memory sources. Besides this, it also maintains privacy as the shared chats will not be exposed to memory information.

Availability and rollout details

GPT-5.5 Instant is starting to roll out to all users of ChatGPT starting today, replacing GPT-5.3 Instant to become the default model, and in the API as chat-latest. GPT-5.3 Instant will be retired in three months, but in the meantime, paid users will be able to use this model in model configuration settings.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Improved personalisation based on previous chats, files and connected Gmail are being rolled out to Plus and Pro users on the web and coming soon to mobile with plans to expand to Free, Go, Business and Enterprise in the coming weeks. Sources of memory are being released on all ChatGPT consumer plans available on the web and soon on mobile. Accessibility of certain sources of personalization can be different in various regions.