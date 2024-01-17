Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Amazon is hosting the Great Republic Day Sale on the platform. The sale offers big discounts on top electronics including smartphones among other devices. If you were planning to purchase a new mid-range smartphone, then there’s a deal you must have a look at. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which was launched at Rs 35,000 in India, is now available under Rs 30,000. Let’s take a look at the deal.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro has received a price drop on Amazon. The device now starts at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The launch price of the phone was Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. So that’s already an up to Rs 4,000 price discount. Additionally, there’s an up to Rs 1,000 bank discount on SBI Bank credit cards. For non-EMI transactions, there’s up to Rs 750 off, and for EMI transactions, there’s up to Rs 1,000 off.

The final starting price after applying the bank discount translates to Rs 29,999. The smartphone at this price can be grabbed in two of its available color variants – Fearless Flame and Dark Storm.

Specifications and features

As for the specs, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The punch-hole screen has HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 1300 nits of peak brightness, 1 billion colors, and an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. Upfront, there’s a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is a flagship-grade chipset from previous years. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The smartphone boots on Android 13 OS out of the box, but is upgradable to Android 14. For security, it has an under-display fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device has dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GNSS for connectivity.