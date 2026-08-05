Apple could be planning bigger displays, borderless curved design for 20th anniversary iPhones

Apple is still at least a year away from unveiling its 20th anniversary iPhone lineup, but leaks around the devices have already started picking up pace. The company is expected to celebrate two decades of the iPhone in 2027 with a major redesign, and a fresh leak now hints that Apple may also increase the display sizes of its premium models. Also Read: Apple could finally bring copy-paste between iPhone and Windows PCs

While Apple has not confirmed any of these details, the latest information comes from a well-known tipster and adds to previous reports that suggested the company is preparing one of its biggest iPhone upgrades in years. Also Read: Apple may launch AI-powered camera AirPods alongside iPhone 18 Pro

Apple reportedly testing two larger display sizes

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Apple is currently evaluating two new display panels for its 20th anniversary iPhone lineup. The leak claims one prototype features a display measuring around 6.4-inch, while the second is said to have a much larger 7-inch panel. Also Read: Buying an M5 MacBook Air? You may have to wait longer, here's why

If these prototypes make it to the final products, the 6.4-inch display could debut on the iPhone 20 Pro, whereas the 7-inch screen may be reserved for the iPhone 20 Pro Max.

That would be a small increase compared to Apple’s current flagship models. For comparison, the current iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.9-inch panel. The leak also suggests that Apple may increase the physical size of the displays without changing the overall aspect ratio.

Borderless design could be the biggest visual change

The same leak also points towards a completely refreshed design for the anniversary iPhones. Apple is reportedly testing a borderless display with curved glass on all four sides. Instead of making the screen itself curved like some older Android phones, the idea is said to be reducing the bezels as much as possible to create a more immersive edge-to-edge look.

That would be a noticeable change for Apple, which has continued to use flat displays on recent iPhones even as several Android brands experimented with curved screens over the years. Similar claims about a nearly bezel-free design have surfaced before, so this latest leak adds more weight to those rumours.

More upgrades tipped for the anniversary models

The display may not be the only major change coming to the 2027 iPhones. Previous reports, including one from Bloomberg, claimed Apple has stepped up development of two anniversary iPhone models with different display sizes.

Leaks so far suggest the devices could feature under-display Face ID, removing the need for the current Dynamic Island cutout and creating a more seamless screen. Rumours also point to several hardware upgrades, including Apple’s next-generation 2nm A21 chip, a custom Apple image sensor, haptic buttons, higher-bandwidth memory, and even a pure silicon battery.

The two anniversary models are also said to carry the internal codenames V73 and V74.

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That said, it is still too early to say what the final product will look like. These details come from leaks and prototype testing, and Apple has not confirmed anything officially. Since the 20th anniversary iPhones are still some time away, the company could make changes before the devices are ready for launch.